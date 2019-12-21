This Parachute Travel Set Has Everything You Need to Stay Cozy on Your Next Flight

Image zoom Courtesy of Parachute

It's no secret that airplanes don't provide the ideal conditions for sleep. That's where a good travel blanket and sleep mask come in handy to help make you as comfortable as possible during your trip. This luxurious travel set will make you never want to use an airplane blanket again, and for good reason.

The Merino Travel Kit from Parachute is the ultimate in cozy travel gear. The kit includes a blanket and eye mask, both made from soft, extra-fine merino wool, as well as a matching carrying case that helps you keep everything together in style.

Image zoom Courtesy of Parachute

To buy: parachutehome.com, $169

You'll have no problem staying warm on your flight with this blanket, but you won't have to worry about adding bulk or extra weight to your carry-on thanks to its lightweight feel. The set is simple and sleek but maroon, white, and nude stripes add just enough style to make the set the perfect festive holiday gift.

