Parachute's Cyber Monday Sale Includes Tons of Cozy Gifts — Here's What to Shop

Now that winter is almost here, you might be feeling inspired to give your home a cozy seasonal upgrade. If that's the case, you'll want to head over to Parachute ASAP to shop the luxe home brand's Cyber Monday sale. Nearly everything on the site is 20 percent off right now, whether you're looking for a pair of slippers or a new duvet cover. Plus, the brand also has plenty of surefire gifts, so you won't want to miss out on this sale if you're in the midst of holiday shopping.
Parachute is well-known for its stylish, ultra-soft bedding and bath linens, including bathrobes, towels, sheet sets, and comforters. The brand's bathrobes are a particular favorite among shoppers, with four different styles currently available: Cloud Cotton, Waffle, Classic Turkish Cotton, and Linen. If you're looking for a universally appealing robe that you (or someone you love) can enjoy in all seasons, opt for the Cloud Cotton Robe, which you can shop for $80, down from $99. It's lightweight yet cozy since it's made from 100 percent Turkish cotton woven in 4-ply gauze. Plus, it's available in eight colors, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style. You can complete your spa-like look with a pair of plush terry cloth slippers, on sale for just $32, or beautiful slouchy knit socks for $40.
If you'd prefer to change up the look of your bedroom this holiday season, or know someone on your holiday shopping list who'd like to do the same, Parachute's Cyber Monday sale also has plenty of great options. The Oversized Rib Knit Throw, which is on sale for $80, will look beautiful draped over a sofa or on your bed, and it'll be luxuriously soft when you wrap yourself up in it. Several of Parachute's stunning pillow covers are also included in the sale, like this textured option inspired by Japanese and Scandinavian weavings that's on sale for $48.
Keep reading for our top picks from Parachute's Cyber Monday sale.
