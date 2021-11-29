Parachute's Cyber Monday Sale Includes Tons of Cozy Gifts — Here's What to Shop

Parachute is well-known for its stylish, ultra-soft bedding and bath linens, including bathrobes, towels, sheet sets, and comforters. The brand's bathrobes are a particular favorite among shoppers, with four different styles currently available: Cloud Cotton, Waffle, Classic Turkish Cotton, and Linen. If you're looking for a universally appealing robe that you (or someone you love) can enjoy in all seasons, opt for the Cloud Cotton Robe, which you can shop for $80, down from $99. It's lightweight yet cozy since it's made from 100 percent Turkish cotton woven in 4-ply gauze. Plus, it's available in eight colors, so you'll be sure to find one that fits your style. You can complete your spa-like look with a pair of plush terry cloth slippers, on sale for just $32, or beautiful slouchy knit socks for $40.