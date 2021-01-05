This Bathrobe Is Soft As a Cloud — and It Makes Me Feel Like I’m Lounging at a Luxury Hotel

Shoppers agree that this bathrobe strikes the perfect balance between lightweight, breathable, and snuggly, seeing as it has hundreds of positive reviews on Parachute's website. "I have been on the hunt for awhile now looking for the perfect robe that could easily transition from the hot summers to the cold winters where I live. This robe is exactly what I was looking for and the design is so good! I love that the sleeves don’t get in the way of what I’m trying to do (curl my hair, wash my face) and the length on it is perfect! I was definitely a skeptic but after much research I caved and am quite happy I did," one reviewer wrote.