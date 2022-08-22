This Brand Makes Comfortable, Buttery-soft Clothing Designed for Travelers — and Shoppers Can't Get Enough

When you're traveling, you should never have to choose between style and comfort. And thanks to the athleisure trend, you don't have to, since there are plenty of cozy and elevated loungewear styles to choose from. But, if you're looking for pieces that are comfy, stylish, and made with eco-friendly materials, no brand does it better than Pact. That's why travelers never hesitate to pick up items from its jet setting-inspired Airplane Collection, which has a tendency to sell out.

Well, we have good news: It's officially back in stock! The collection features pieces made from organic cotton for optimal sustainability and coziness, and it includes everything you need to take off and touch down in style. With pieces priced between $24 and $88, travelers have their choice of sweatshirts, cardigans, joggers, and turtlenecks, as well as comfy accessories like beanies to snuggle up in when they're on the tarmac and beyond.

While comfort is at the core of each item, shoppers will also enjoy the collection's elegant design and versatile colorways, which put a unique spin on the wardrobe classics with bold combinations and will be sure to garner compliments from your fellow fliers. Each piece is available in the same hues, so you can mix and match or incorporate each piece into your travel wardrobe separately. Plus, all of the clothing items run in sizes XXS to XXL, and a size chart with measurements will help you find the right fit.

Keep scrolling to shop the newly restocked Pact Airplane Collection, and make sure to grab your favorites before they're gone.

Airplane Poncho

Courtesy of Pact

Taking a cue from the traditional poncho silhouette with its oversized hem and side slits, this eco-friendly hoodie has a soft and "over the moon comfortable" feel (as one reviewer described it) that will make you feel like you're sitting in first class at all times. But, don't worry, its lightweight cotton construction ensures breathability and that you'll stay cool when the cabin temperature changes. The handy kangaroo front pocket is the perfect spot for your headphones, smartphone, gum, and other tiny in-flight essentials. It's available in seven earthy neutrals that you'll want to add to your travel wardrobe ASAP.

To buy: wearpact.com, $78

Airplane Cardigan

Courtesy of Pact

If hoodies aren't your style, we have a feeling that you'll be drawn to the Airplane Cardigan, which comes in six color options.This fashionable wrap cardigan was recently updated with full-length sleeves and a longer hem for an ever more snuggly feel. It's equipped with two deep side pockets that are the ideal size for your passport, boarding pass, smartphone, and other travel must-haves. And, it's versatile enough to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe, especially in the fall when you want lots of layers. One frequent flier mused, "It's super comfy, and I imagine it will be nice to wrap it around myself like a blanket on a flight."

To buy: wearpact.com, $88

Airplane Joggers

Courtesy of Pact

Who says that sweatpants can't be stylish? With Pact's Airplane Joggers, you can enjoy pajama-level comfort while still looking put-together thanks to their sleek silhouette. One shopper even said they're "better" than any other sweatpants they've worn.They feature a double-rib knit fabric that's both durable and soft, plus an elastic waistband that keeps them in place so you can kick back and relax. Did we mention they have pockets and come in five colors?

To buy: wearpact.com, $68

Airplane Cropped Track Pants

Courtesy of Pact

For shoppers who prefer to have a little extra flair in their travel wardrobe, there's the Airplane Cropped Track Pants. They put a modern spin on the traditional sweatpants look with their wide-leg, capri-length construction, which keeps things breezy. And, like the Airplane Joggers, they use a double-rib knit fabric for guaranteed softness and feature an elastic waistband that's equal parts stretchy and secure. Of course, there are pockets for your essentials and plenty of colors to choose from. In fact, you can even opt for the color-blocking stripe version to create a truly unique plane outfit. "I love these so much, I returned to the site and ordered another pair in a different color," a Pact customer wrote. They continued, "These pants are soft, so comfortable and have the perfect thickness."

To buy: wearpact.com, $74

Airplane Colorblock Pullover

Courtesy of Pact

Similarly, the Colorblock Pullover features the same contrasting colorways as the Cropped Track Pants, so feel free to pair them together for a stunning athleisure set. Or, of course, it's stylish enough to wear on its own with your favorite sweats, jeans, or leggings. Available in three colors, the trendy pullover sweatshirt has an element of sportiness with its relaxed fit, but feels fresh with its mock neck collar (which replaces a traditional hood). It's no wonder why it sold out so fast. After dubbing it "great for travel," a reviewer shared that they enjoyed wearing it during a recent flight: "[It's] super comfy, [and] feels like you're wearing cotton pajamas… [It] looks better than your average sweatshirt."

To buy: wearpact.com, $75

Airplane Turtleneck

Courtesy of Pact

Perfect for when you want something to snuggle up in but don't need the heaviness of a sweatshirt or jacket, the Airplane Turtleneck sweater offers a delightful level of warmth and softness with its lightweight cotton construction. Side slits keep things breezy and relaxed while its loose high neck provides coverage without feeling restricted. The turtleneck sweater is available in five colors, some of which feature the same stripe detail as the Cropped Track Pants. So, there might be a matching set in your future. "This is so, so comfy and I am quite literally going to be wearing it on a plane today," a buyer exclaimed. "[I] can't wait to wear this more as we get into fall."

To buy: wearpact.com, $68

Airplane Reversible Beanie

Courtesy of Pact

There's nothing worse than feeling chilly on a plane, especially when there are still hours left until you land. But if you pack this compact beanie in your personal item bag, you can instantly warm up and enjoy the rest of your flight. The one-size-fits-all beanie comes in two colors and can be reversed to reveal a trendy, color-blocking pattern. It's made from the same, comfortable ribbed material as the rest of the Airplane Collection, and it makes an excellent travel accessory to have on hand when you're out exploring.

To buy: wearpact.com, $24