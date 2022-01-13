This Anti-theft Backpack Is Spacious, Stylish, and Perfect for Travel — and It's on Sale
Seasoned travelers know the importance of investing in a high-quality travel bag. While it's relatively easy to find a top-notch crossbody or carry-on suitcase, it's often harder to find a great backpack. Besides being spacious, comfortable, and compact enough to fit under your seat, the perfect travel backpack should also have anti-theft capabilities to keep your belongings safe from pickpocketers.
It may seem impossible to find an option that ticks all of these boxes, but Amazon shoppers seem to have done it with the PacSafe Citysafe Anti-Theft Backpack. Not only does the stylish bag have multiple compartments and pockets to keep your belongings organized, but it even weighs less than two pounds, so it won't weigh you down. Plus the padded straps will feelcomfortable on your shoulders, while a trolley strap on the back attaches to your suitcase handle to make walking through the airport or train station a breeze. And did we mention that the backpack is 17 percent off in its black colorway at Amazon right now?
Large enough to hold a 16-inch laptop in its padded sleeve, the versatile bag can be worn on your back or carried by its top handles, and since it's water-resistant, your stuff will stay dry if you get caught in the rain. It has RFID-blocking pockets to protect your credit cards and keep your IDs safe, along with lockable zippers and an anchor strap that allows you to attach it to a fixed item — like a railing or seat — so no one can run off with it. Even better, it's made with a cut-proof steel mesh material to further prevent theft.
To buy: amazon.com, $116 (originally $140)
All of these smart safety details make it the "perfect travel backpack" according to one shopper, who added, "I travel frequently (1-2 times monthly) and needed a replacement for my travel backpack…This bag has not disappointed! The material is of great quality, cleans easily, and is very durable. The gold zippers and accents are great and the laptop pocket perfectly fits my MacBook. My favorite thing is probably the luggage strap on the back. It allows you to hook it over the handle of a carry-on, which is insanely useful."
"This is the best backpack I have ever had," wrote another. "It is perfect for the cheap traveler that doesn't want to pay for carry-on bags on discount airlines as it is the perfect 'personal item'. I manage to pack a week's work of clothing in this baby. The safety features are great for traveling or every day if you live in a big city like myself… I also get loads of compliments which is a nice bonus!"
The top-rated backpack normally costs $140, but the black version can be yours for only $116 right now. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so if you're looking to travel with ease on your next trip, we suggest adding it to your cart very soon.