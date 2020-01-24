This Compact, Quick-drying Towel Is a Must-have for Adventure Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're heading to the beach or spending the night somewhere that doesn't provide linens, a packable, quick-drying towel is an essential that will come in handy for any type of adventure travel.

The PackTowl Personal Quick Dry Microfiber Towel comes in four sizes: hand, face, body, and beach, so no matter what type of towel you're looking for, the brand has something for you.

This towel is made from quick-drying microfiber. It can soak up four times its weight in water but wrings out easily. Its material is still soft on the body but dries dramatically faster than a traditional terrycloth towel. And using this towel on-the-go is a breeze, since it's made with Polygiene Stay Fresh technology, which controls odor.

One of the most convenient features of this towel is its zippered storage pouch, so it's easily packable in a backpack or suitcase. There's also a handy hang loop that allows you to hang the towel to dry on a hook.

Amazon shoppers rave about how often this travel towel comes in handy. "[I] bought this towel for a two-month long backpacking trip. It was incredible, super lightweight, super clean, no smell, [and] only needed to be washed a few times," one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer noted how many places she's used the PackTowl. "[The towel] dries amazingly fast in a small breeze or even hanging on a bar at home. I take mine along with every adventure I seek out. It's been on a boat, in the woods, up a mountain, and into a crystal mine."

