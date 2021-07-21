This Packing Hack Keeps Duffels, Weekenders, and Tote Bags More Organized on the Road

Packing cubes may be designed to fit inside traditional suitcases, but they maximize space just as well in a duffel bag, as I discovered on a recent weekend trip to the beach. Since I was only going away for two days, my goal was to pack light, and using packing cubes was instrumental in helping me do that. Instead of mindlessly throwing items into a bag, I was able to more purposefully fill up each cube with items I knew I'd wear, organizing them by category (i.e. dresses, tops, bottoms, etc.).