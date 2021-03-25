This Zero-waste Lifestyle Brand Will Help You Live More Sustainably — and It’s Available at Nordstrom

There are plenty of ways you can start living a more environmentally-friendly lifestyle, including changing how you shop. Package Free is a zero-waste retailer, which sells all kinds of eco-friendly lifestyle products online and at its retail location in Brooklyn, NY. And now, shopping sustainably has never been easier, since it's available for a limited time at Nordstrom.
The collection includes a wide variety of lifestyle goods from Package Free's brand, as well as other environmentally-friendly brands the shop carries, from skincare products to food storage containers. If you're looking to make a change toward more sustainable living, Package Free has you covered, since the retailer offers curated kits to help you get started, such as a Zero Waste Laundry Kit, which includes unscented laundry detergent, a washing bag, six wool dryer balls, a stain-stick bar and a laundry bag. The brand also sells a starter lunch kit, which has everything you need to transport, consume, and clean up meals, waste free. It includes includes a container with lid, sandwich bag, bamboo utensils with textile case, napkin and drawstring bag You'll also find helpful everyday items like reusable straws, glass tumbler mugs, and natural hand sanitizer.
Keep reading for some of our favorite items from Package Free's Pop-in Shop at Nordstrom, available now through May 9.
To buy: 8-pack Stainless Steel Bent Straws, nordstrom.com, $20
To buy: Zero Waste Laundry Kit, nordstrom.com, $99
To buy: Zero Waste Lunch Kit, nordstrom.com, $50
To buy: Tea Strainers & Glass Tumbler, nordstrom.com, $29
