This Zero-waste Lifestyle Brand Will Help You Live More Sustainably — and It’s Available at Nordstrom

The collection includes a wide variety of lifestyle goods from Package Free's brand, as well as other environmentally-friendly brands the shop carries, from skincare products to food storage containers. If you're looking to make a change toward more sustainable living, Package Free has you covered, since the retailer offers curated kits to help you get started, such as a Zero Waste Laundry Kit, which includes unscented laundry detergent, a washing bag, six wool dryer balls, a stain-stick bar and a laundry bag. The brand also sells a starter lunch kit, which has everything you need to transport, consume, and clean up meals, waste free. It includes includes a container with lid, sandwich bag, bamboo utensils with textile case, napkin and drawstring bag You'll also find helpful everyday items like reusable straws, glass tumbler mugs, and natural hand sanitizer.