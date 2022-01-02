This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods
Camping with a group always makes the trip more fun, but frequent campers are the first to admit that setting up and going between multiple tents can feel a bit chaotic. And if you're camping in the winter, being in the same tent (and not constantly zipping and unzipping it) helps trap heat. Now, your entire troop can fit under one portable roof with this 20-person tent — think of it as the "hotel" of camping tents.
The Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 20-Person Star Tent can comfortably fit a family or group of friends. The 279-square-foot tent has four separate compartments that function as bedrooms, each with the capacity to hold to a queen-sized air mattress. The center room, which measures 7 feet tall, can hold two queen-sized air mattresses, so if you're camping with kids, they can all have one big sleepover while adults have their own spaces. And the screen room, which acts as a porch or kitchen, has a mesh door that keeps all of the bugs out and an attached mud mat to avoid tracking dirt inside.
To buy: walmart.com, $379
Each room has a zippered divider curtain to separate it from the rest of the tent and its own door to the outside, further enhancing privacy. (It also means you're less likely to wake up if someone else has to run to the restroom in the middle of the night.) Thirteen windows guarantee airflow, while their mesh coverings offer protection from mosquitoes. The mesh ceilings can be covered up to block out sunlight or tough winds, but we recommend gazing up at the stars before you call it a night.
Beyond the structure of the star-shaped tent, there are several handy features, like a clip-in gear loft for keeping keys and other small items safe, eight reflective colored guy ropes, an interior loop for hanging lanterns, and four ports for electrical access from a campground outlet or car. Basically, this tent has it all.
In their reviews, Walmart shoppers agree that this tent is worth its price, providing more space than they know what to do with. They ensure that it's easy to set up and comfortably holds everything they need, including playpens for small children.
Before your next camping trip, consider picking up this massive Ozark Trail tent from Walmart and making some room around the campfire.
