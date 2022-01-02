This 20-person Tent With Sleeping 'Rooms' Is Like a Portable Hotel in the Woods

Each room has a zippered divider curtain to separate it from the rest of the tent and its own door to the outside, further enhancing privacy. (It also means you're less likely to wake up if someone else has to run to the restroom in the middle of the night.) Thirteen windows guarantee airflow, while their mesh coverings offer protection from mosquitoes. The mesh ceilings can be covered up to block out sunlight or tough winds, but we recommend gazing up at the stars before you call it a night.