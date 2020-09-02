This Single-serve Pour-over Coffee Maker Is the Easiest Way to Get Your Morning Caffeine Fix

If I know one thing about coffee, it's that there's no shortage of options when it comes to making coffee at home. From espresso machines to single-serve brewers to French presses, there's an overwhelming variety, depending on the way you prefer your cup of joe. I'm no coffee expert, but I do enjoy a cup to start my day, whether that's at the office, my favorite local coffee shop, or these days, in my own kitchen. Finding something simple and portable that wouldn't take up much counter space was my priority when I was on the hunt for an at-home coffee maker during quarantine, and the OXO Brew Single-serve Dripper Pour-over Coffee Maker does not disappoint.