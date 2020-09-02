This Single-serve Pour-over Coffee Maker Is the Easiest Way to Get Your Morning Caffeine Fix

If I know one thing about coffee, it's that there's no shortage of options when it comes to making coffee at home. From espresso machines to single-serve brewers to French presses, there's an overwhelming variety, depending on the way you prefer your cup of joe. I'm no coffee expert, but I do enjoy a cup to start my day, whether that's at the office, my favorite local coffee shop, or these days, in my own kitchen. Finding something simple and portable that wouldn't take up much counter space was my priority when I was on the hunt for an at-home coffee maker during quarantine, and the OXO Brew Single-serve Dripper Pour-over Coffee Maker does not disappoint.
What I love about this coffee maker is that it makes it impressively easy for me to brew just one cup. At the beginning of quarantine, I was using a French press, although I found myself making too much coffee and either over-caffeinating myself or letting the leftovers go to waste. Enter: this single serve pour over coffee maker from customer-loved housewares brand Oxo. It comes with three parts: a water tank that offers helpful measurements, a dripper that rests securely on top of your mug, and a lid that keeps water hot while the coffee is brewing. The coffee maker also comes with 10 paper filters to start you off.
Making coffee with this gadget is as straightforward as it seems. Simply measure out your grounds into the dripper with a filter on top of your mug, place the water tank on top, and pour up to 12 ounces of water into the tank. In minutes you'll have just the right amount of coffee to start your day.
To buy: amazon.com, $16
And Amazon shoppers agree that this coffee maker makes delicious coffee without the hassle of many other brewing methods. "Love it! The water reservoir on top is what makes this one stand out; just pour your water in the top and it drips through several small holes down onto the coffee in the cone, at a metered rate. No standing around waiting to add more water! If you want pour-over Americano style coffee, this is the one to buy. I've tried several of those expensive steel mesh filters, and although I'm a pretty discriminating coffee enthusiast, I can't detect any difference," one reviewer wrote.
Another reviewer echoed the sentiment of many other shoppers that this gadget is more than worth the already affordable $16 price tag. "As an avid coffee drinker, this is the single best thing I've ever bought."
Madeline Diamond is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she’s constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond.
