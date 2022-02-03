This Portable Fire Pit Is Perfect for Camping, RVing, and Backyard BBQs — and It's on Sale Right Now
Whether you're using it to cook food while road tripping, to keep warm while camping, or even as a cozy gathering space in your backyard, a portable fire pit is a smart investment for anyone who likes to spend time outdoors. There are a number of different kinds to choose from ranging from wood-burning to gas-powered, but nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers recommend this propane option by Outland Living, with many of them calling it a "must-have" item. Even better, it's on sale right now.
The lightweight fire pit comes fully assembled and has a 10-foot long hose built-in for you to attach a propane tank to. While you have to buy the propane separately, the fire bowl does come with a natural lava rock set that goes inside the pit to create a cool flickering effect. While its 24-inch by 24-inch by 13-inch size is compact enough to easily move around, owners say it's still large enough for several people to sit around to get warm.
Shoppers say the fire pit's stainless steel construction is super durable, and the valve knob allows them to quickly adjust the height of the flames. Perhaps the best part, the fire pit produces a smokeless flame, so you don't have to worry about breathing in fumes. This combined with the fact that the spark-free flames go out as soon as you turn off the propane makes the CSA-approved fire pit safe to use at most campfire-banned sites, but you should always double-check with the campgrounds prior to using.
To buy: amazon.com, $169 (originally $219)
"We bought this to be able to have a fire while camping during high fire season in California," said one customer. "It has worked great and we have used it several times during our two-month camping/RV trip. It has been a great help, and we have even cooked on it with our cast iron pan."
Many users who have taken the gadget on camping excursions or on road trips recommend also getting the carrying case, which makes it easier to pack and transport. "This is a great fire bowl, we take it RVing and use it inside [our] screen room when it's raining outside," wrote one. "We still love a real fire when camping or in the yard if wood is not too expensive or easily available. This unit [is] easy to use and travel with in [the carrying] bag. It's so nice to have a fire when you want and where you want since it stays cool underneath and cools down quickly to store it when going to bed."
Normally priced at $219, you can score the popular fire pit for just $169 right now — making it a steal for such a top-rated product. Shop the Outland Living Firebowl now before it jumps back in price.