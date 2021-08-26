Sick of Mosquito Bites? This Bug Shield Blanket Will Repel Ticks and Mosquitos

Imagine this: It's a late summer evening, and you're sitting out on your patio enjoying a refreshing spritzer while taking in the nighttime August warmth. Suddenly, you hear a startling buzz, and before you know it, you spot itchy bumps on your ankle, legs, arms, and neck. If this sounds familiar to you, you're not alone — summer and early fall are high times for insects and mosquitos that thrive in humid conditions, and bugs love to target humans as much as we love to enjoy the outdoors. Insect-repellent sprays are, therefore, must-packs on the go, but if you're at home, you'll want Outer's Bug Shield Blanket.