Sick of Mosquito Bites? This Bug Shield Blanket Will Repel Ticks and Mosquitos
Imagine this: It's a late summer evening, and you're sitting out on your patio enjoying a refreshing spritzer while taking in the nighttime August warmth. Suddenly, you hear a startling buzz, and before you know it, you spot itchy bumps on your ankle, legs, arms, and neck. If this sounds familiar to you, you're not alone — summer and early fall are high times for insects and mosquitos that thrive in humid conditions, and bugs love to target humans as much as we love to enjoy the outdoors. Insect-repellent sprays are, therefore, must-packs on the go, but if you're at home, you'll want Outer's Bug Shield Blanket.
Known for its weatherproof outdoor furniture beloved by celebrities like Martha Stewart, Outer made its Bug Shield Blanket with Insect Shield technology and uses permethrin, a natural insect repellent found in plants like chrysanthemums, to ward off mosquitos and other insects like ticks, fleas, and biting flies. The brand says Insect Shield bonds tightly to the blanket's fabric fibers, so its insect-repellent efficacy will last as long as the blanket does.
If you're easily allergic to insect sprays, Outer claims that its Insect Shield material was found by The Hohenstein Institute to be hypoallergenic with no allergy potentia; it's even safe with pets at home. The blanket can be tossed in the washer or hand-washed to clean, and even through multiple washes, it should stay soft and lightweight. However, if you do clean it in the laundry machine, Outer says its Insect Shield efficacy should last only past 25 laundering cycles.
The Bug Shield Blanket comes in houndstooth, pinstripe, and plaid colors, and can be easily brought on the go to picnics, camping trips, or seaside holidays. Instead of having to rely on sticky sprays that overpower you with its scent, Outer's blanket is odorless, making it the simple and easy-to-use insect-repellent that's bound to come in handy all year.
It's the best trick to keeping bugs at bay, so shop Outer's blanket for $125 each now. And once you do, pick up Travel + Leisure's favorite mosquito-killing lamps, bug sprays, and other bug-repellant items to have on hand, too.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.