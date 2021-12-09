Amazon Shoppers Love These $19 Ski Goggles With UV Protection
If you're planning a ski or snowboard trip this winter, you'll want to make sure you have all the right gear. That means stocking up on base layers, a good winter jacket, and ultra-warm boots. But don't forget about the accessories, including comfortable ski goggles that will protect your eyes while you hit the slopes. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a pair that's both stylish and affordable, and it's even on sale for 25 percent off right now.
The OutdoorMaster Ski Goggles feature a bendable and durable TPU frame with a stretchy adjustable strap that can fit over virtually any ski helmet. The goggles have dual-layer anti-fog lenses that offer UV400 protection, which shield your eyes on sunny and cloudy days. They'll also fit comfortably over your glasses if you choose to wear them underneath the goggles.
The goggles are available in 22 colors, including some that have colorful mirrored lenses with different Visible Light Transmission (VLT) ratings. For the best protection, opt for goggles with a VLT of zero to 19 percent, which are designed to be used in bright, sunny conditions, while options with a VLT of 20 to 40 percent are good for all-purpose use, according to REI.
The goggles start at just $25, but there's also an extra coupon you can use to save 25 percent, bringing their starting price down to just $19.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19 (originally from $25)
Amazon shoppers rave about the goggles, giving them nearly 13,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer said they're "very high quality, never fogged, [and were] super comfortable," adding that "they were flattering, lightweight, easy to wear [and] remove, and looked great."
Another reviewer emphasized how convenient these goggles are for people who wear glasses. "[The goggles] fit comfortably and I also like that I can wear my regular prescription glasses underneath these over-the-glasses (OTG) ski goggles," they wrote. "Now I don't have to spend a fortune on getting special prescription inserts that would typically be needed to fit inside standard ski goggles."
If you're looking for an affordable yet high-quality pair of ski goggles with UV protection, you won't want to miss out on this pick from OutdoorMaster. And don't forget to use the extra coupon on Amazon's site to get 25 percent off.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.