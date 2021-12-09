Amazon Shoppers Love These $19 Ski Goggles With UV Protection

If you're planning a ski or snowboard trip this winter, you'll want to make sure you have all the right gear. That means stocking up on base layers, a good winter jacket, and ultra-warm boots. But don't forget about the accessories, including comfortable ski goggles that will protect your eyes while you hit the slopes. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a pair that's both stylish and affordable, and it's even on sale for 25 percent off right now.