Traveling With Golf Clubs Just Got a Lot Easier Thanks to This Shopper-loved Storage Bag
If you're a golfer who loves to travel, you know the importance of a good travel bag to keep your clubs safe and secure. Before you head out on your next golf trip, whether that's in Hawaii or the Scottish Highlands, we recommend taking a look at this ultra-protective bag from OutdoorMaster, which is on sale for up to 25 percent off on Amazon. Need even more incentive to add to cart? It's earned a top-seller badge in the retailer's golf travel cover category.
The OutdoorMaster Padded Golf Club Travel Bag is sleek, sturdy, and easy to carry, making it a great option for travelers looking to keep their clubs in top shape without the hassle of schlepping different carrying cases. This bag is made with a waterproof and tear-resistant fabric exterior with more than a half inch of padding for lightweight yet effective protection. You can secure the bag with two buckled straps on the top and bottom, while a padded strap and top handle make it comfortable to carry, whether you're slinging it over your shoulder or wheeling it behind you. On that note, it has two inline skate-style wheels, which are designed to roll smoothly when you pull it behind you, allowing you to manage busy airports with ease.
The travel bag also features two convenient exterior pockets on each side that make keeping your golf gear — from shoes to other accessories like golf balls and towels — organized a breeze. With these handy compartments, you'll not only have easy access to your gear once you've reached your destination, but you can also keep them separate from the rest of your belongings to avoid getting your clubs and bag dirty. What's more, it's available in four colors: black, black and gray, navy blue, and brown, although if you want the best deal, shop the brown option, which is on sale for just $74, down from $97.
To buy: amazon.com, $74 (originally $97)
Shoppers rave about this golf bag, and have given it nearly 1,000 perfect ratings. One reviewer said they particularly like its "quality material, thickness, quality zippers and handles," going on to say that they "had rain on the return flight and stuff inside stayed dry during baggage transport from the plane to the terminal."
Another five-star reviewer complimented the bag's spacious feel and how easy it is to handle. They said their "clubs and shoes fit nicely with a little wiggle room," and it "made traveling alone with a large suitcase and carry-on easy."
For travelers on the hunt for a sleek, spacious, and functional golf bag to keep your clubs and other gear safe and organized when you're on the go, check out this pick from OutdoorMaster. And while it's already an affordable option, you won't want to miss out while the bag is on sale for up to 25 percent off.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.