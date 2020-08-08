These Breathable Leggings Kept Me Cool During a 5-hour Climb in 90-degree Weather

They say you should do one thing every day that scares you. If that’s the case, I think finding myself at the peak of a mountain while rock climbing for the first time ever counts for a week’s worth of scares. Hey, maybe even two.
When you have friends like mine, a girls’ weekend means riding horses in a downpour one day and climbing the mountains of West Virginia in 90-degree temperatures the next. I, of course, am thankful for adventurous friends who push me out of my comfort zone, but maybe I’m more thankful for all the thought I put into packing for this trip — more specifically, that I made the call to pack these leggings from Outdoor Voices .
I’m somewhat of a leggings collector, and after taking one look at the weather, I knew the TechSweat Flex Leggings were the pair fit for taking on the temperatures and keeping me cool. They’re already my go-to leggings for hot yoga classes because I never had to adjust them back when practicing in studios was still a thing, so I figured they would be my best bet for comfortably taking on my first rock climbing experience.
Needless to say, I made the right decision. Our outing included mile-long hikes from the start and finish points to scaling a via ferrata, walking across an elevated swing bridge, and getting up to peaks a person with anxiety like mine really shouldn’t go to — but at least I was comfortable in my leggings the entire time. I never felt the need to readjust my waistband once, and the lightweight yet breathable material provided just enough protection to keep my knees from getting scraped up. At a few points, I noticed my sports bra was a little sweat-kissed, but my leggings? Dry as could be.
The secret to the leggings lies in Outdoor Voices’ signature TechSweat fabric , which is designed to move with your body during high-intensity — and high-temperature — workouts. And thanks to the leggings’ flexible waistband and high-waist fit, they offer a comfortable amount of coverage and just enough compression to hold you in without feeling too snug.
I’m sure this won’t be my last time rock climbing, and it certainly won’t be the last time I wear my tried-and-true leggings. Right now, you can shop the same leggings in 10 colors at Outdoor Voices.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com , from $88
