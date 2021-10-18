Outdoor Voices Just Launched Leggings and Sports Bras With the Most Convenient Pockets
Outdoor Voices has long been known for its stylish and functional activewear, including leggings, sweat sets, and, of course, its shopper-loved exercise dress. Now the brand is back with a unique collection of leggings and sports bras built with the most convenient pockets that allow you keep all your essentials with you, so you don't have to lug a bag on your next outdoor adventure.
The Snacks 7/8 Legging and Snacks Bra are made from the brand's SuperForm fabric — a blend of nylon and lycra that's built for high-sweat activity — making these pieces great for runs, hikes, bike rides, and more. Both the leggings and bra come in three colors (olive green, deep taupe, and golden yellow), so you can build a stylish matching set to wear the next time you hit the trails.
But what makes these pieces stand out is their conveniently placed pockets that allow you to keep your essentials, including keys, smartphones, water bottles, and snacks secure and within reach without having to carry a cumbersome bag. The leggings feature slip pockets at the upper back and sides, as well as a removable mini backpack that easily clips into place, and a shirt loop that can store your jacket or top layer hands-free. The bra has a roomy rear slip pocket for extra storage as well.
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $118
To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $68
While the collection of pocket-filled activewear is new, shoppers are already loving how helpful these pieces are when exercising outdoors or running daily errands. "The leggings and bra fit great and look amazing," one reviewer wrote. "I love how versatile they are with all the pockets and how there are so many of them... I am excited to take them out on my walks and hikes and not have to carry a bag with me."
Another shopper complimented how handy the pockets are for life on the go. "[I'm a] mom of a toddler, and the pockets and mini fanny pack are perfection," she wrote. If you're looking for activewear that will keep up with you and remain comfortable during a variety of athletic activities, all while providing handy storage, you won't want to miss out on these just-released leggings and sports bras from Outdoor Voices.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.