Outdoor Voices' Popular Hiking Shorts Are Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From durable hiking boots to a lightweight backpack, there are some essentials that are worth the investment if you'll be spending much of your summer camping and hiking. Other items, like a compact, collapsible water bottle, are underrated must-haves that you might not have known you needed. But a pair of comfortable, functional hiking shorts is not to be overlooked. Luckily, Outdoor Voices, a brand known for its stylish athletic apparel, just restocked its customer-loved RecTrek Hike Shorts, so you have one more reason to be excited about hitting the trails.

Related: More hiking gear

The shorts are available in three earthy color combinations, and are made from a stretchy blend of nylon and elastane. A built-in, adjustable belt keeps the shorts from slipping while you move. Handy mesh pockets also make storage a breeze — a back zippered compartments securely holds small essentials, while side slip pockets can hold a smartphone.

Image zoom Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Shoppers, including avid hikers, can't get enough of these shorts, giving them rave reviews on Outdoor Voices' website. "I am obsessed with these shorts. They are perfect for hiking up mountains, kayaking, or even just walking my dogs. They are SO stretchy, and the belted waist keeps them perfectly in place. They also have a pocket for everything!" one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer complimented how these shorts were thoughtfully designed for a woman's body. "I am a regular hiker but have never tried on a pair of true hiking shorts that fit me until now. Most outdoor companies do not make shorts that fit women with hips...I love these shorts because they stretch, have useful pockets and details, sit a bit higher on the waist, and the length was spot on for me."