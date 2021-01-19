You’ll Want to Live in These Cozy, Colorblock Sweatpants All Winter Long

Whether you're braving the cold for an outdoor run or just another trip to the supermarket, comfortable, cozy attire is a must. That's why we love Outdoor Voices' activewear, since it's stylish, functional, and versatile, all at the same time. And right on cue, the brand just launched a new pair of jogger-style sweatpants that you'll want to live in all winter.
The Pickup Joggers are made from soft, 100 percent cotton terry, with an elastic waist and slightly tapered leg. They stand out from your typical sweatpants since they also feature colorblocking, with a different solid color on the front and back of the pants. They're available in three stylish color combinations, Black, Dove/Bone, and Black/Kalamata, and run in sizes XS to XL. And if you love these sporty sweats, you can add on a matching bomber jacket, hoodie, or quarter zip jacket to complete the look.
And although these joggers are a new addition to Outdoor Voices' collection, they're already raking in rave reviews from shoppers. "Get these!!! I'm a taller girl and these are the first joggers I've found that don't cut across my legs at a weird spot. They are full length and can be worn long or scrunched up, high-waisted or slouchy. I have a slim frame but thicker hips and legs, and these do not have the tightness at the thighs/calves that some joggers do. They are very thick, soft and retained their shape well after wearing them for 12 hours straight. Ran them through the dryer, too, [with] no shrinking," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper who loves the joggers recommended sizing up to find the most comfortable fit. "Love these pants! I read the other reviews so I sized up. I am usually a medium. The large fit perfectly. Fits at the waist and the legs are loose which is what I want. Love the colors as well."
To buy: Pickup Jogger, outdoorvoices.com, $88
