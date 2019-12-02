These Merino Wool T-shirts Are the Cozy Layering Piece You Need This Winter — and They're on Sale for Cyber Monday

Image zoom Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

From hiking to hitting the slopes, winter weather offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors while working up a sweat. But cold weather workouts pose the unique problem of finding clothing that will keep you warm while still letting you move with ease.

Outdoor Voices' Merino T-shirts for men and women are must-haves if you'll be exercising outside this winter. The shirts, which are available in both short and long sleeves, regulate body temperature, wick away sweat, and prevent odor. They're made from ethically-sourced Merino wool that's warm yet still breathable.

This Cyber Monday, women's and select men's Merino t-shirts are on sale; plus you can get an additional 25% off with the code THANKS25.

The women's Merino Fitted T-shirt is a body-hugging base that can be worn on its own or as a layering piece. The men's t-shirt has a looser fit, but still works as a base layer.

One shopper raved about the performance of the shirt during workouts. "I have worn mine so much for lacrosse practices throughout the Minnesota winter and it is the perfect material to keep you just the right temperature for working out in a cold dome. Awesome for doing sweaty things in cooler weather!"

Another reviewer put the t-shirt to the test on her recent travels, and it didn't disappoint. "Amazing tee! Used it on a rugged 20 day backpacking trip and it held up super well. It was also fairly odor-resistant and overall just comfortable to have on. Would totally recommend for backpacking/hiking," she said.

If you're looking for a little extra coverage for your base layer, the Merino Longsleeve T-shirts are the perfect cozy yet breathable option.

Stay extra warm this winter by adding an Outdoor Voices MegaFleece Hoodie or Crewneck, on top of your Merino shirt.

