This Workout Set Was Made Just for Cold Weather — and It'll Keep You so Cozy Without Making You Sweat

Image zoom Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Whether you're exercising outside this winter or spending a lot of time outdoors while traveling, having the right cold weather gear is a no-brainer. Cute, comfy activewear is often the go-to option for winter workouts, but not all leggings are made alike. Some are thin and breathable but don't keep you warm while others lock heat in tight, including sweat. However, the FrostKnit Collection from Outdoor Voices has found the perfect combination of warmth and breathability for winter activewear.

The collection includes the FrostKnit 7/8 Leggings and the FrostKnit Full-zip Jacket, which come in Black and Rainforest green for a sleek athletic look.

Related: More winter activewear

The FrostKnit 7/8 Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

The high-waisted leggings from this collection are made from a blend of lycra, nylon, and polyester that's breathable but will still keep you impressively warm. There's also a zippered pocket on the back of the leggings that can store your keys or other essentials, so no need to worry about inconveniently carrying items while you're on a run.

Shoppers are already raving about how well these leggings perform in cold weather. "These leggings are incredible!! They felt supportive and warm through one of my chillier runs without ever feeling clingy or hot. This fabric is the perfect balance of insulating and breathable," one reviewer wrote.

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $115

The FrostKnit Full-zip

Image zoom Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

A lightweight yet structured jacket that will not only keep you warm but hold up to the elements is a necessity for exercising outdoors. This lycra, nylon, and polyester jacket is form-fitting and flattering while still being comfortable and allowing you to layer. The zip-up collar will be sure to keep your neck covered, while thumbholes will keep your hands warm. Sleek zippered side pockets don't add bulk but allow for storage — there's even a hidden interior phone pocket in the right side.

Shoppers particularly love the features on this jacket, as evidenced by more rave reviews. "This jacket is incredibly comfortable and keeps you so warm. The thumbholes to help keep your hands from getting cold and is a game changer. It’s breathable, non-constricting, and perfect for chilly days," one reviewer wrote.

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $125

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.