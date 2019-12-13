These Cozy Fleece Jackets From Outdoor Voices Are 30% Off This Weekend Only

Image zoom Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

From color-block leggings to a dress made specifically for exercising, Outdoor Voices has mastered making activewear that performs well without compromising style.

Shoppers love the brand's ultra-soft fleece jackets for men and women. In fact, the jackets have been known to sell out. And it's no surprise why: Outdoor Voices' MegaFleece naturally regulates temperature, resists odor, and wicks away sweat, making it the perfect material for outdoor workouts.

If you've been eyeing a fleece from Outdoor Voices, now is the perfect time to buy, since they're only on sale through the weekend. Plus, if you want your purchase to arrive by Christmas Eve with standard shipping, be sure to order by December 16.

The MegaFleece Half-zip Hoodie

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $94 (originally $135)

Since it's both a half-zip and a hoodie, this jacket is as cozy as it gets. Helpful features, like a kangaroo pocket, lined hood that's both wind and water-resistant, and circle zip pocket on the sleeve, allow you to to stay warm and keep your essentials within reach.

The MegaFleece Crewneck

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $59 (originally $85)

This oversized crewneck sweatshirt is a great layering piece for your winter wardrobe. It comes in two colors, Oatmeal, a basic beige, and Papaya, a bright orange, so you can choose whether you want to go with a neutral or pop of color.

The OVFleece Half-zip

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $47 (originally $68)

If you'll be exercising outdoors this winter, this performance fleece will keep you warm while wicking away sweat. It's made with the brand's breathable and stretchy Grid Fleece. A zip kangaroo pocket and thumb holes make it extra convenient.

The MegaFleece Snap Up

To buy: outdoorvoices.com, $94 (originally $135)

The Men's MegaFleece Snap Up is perfect for layering on-the-go, since it features both a kangaroo pocket and hidden interior pocket.

