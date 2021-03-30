Outdoor Voices Just Launched a New Version of Its Best-selling Exercise Dress

Stylish activewear brand Outdoor Voices has been making waves since it first launched its sporty chic Exercise Dress back in 2018. It's designed for a variety of athletic activities, from tennis to hiking, and quickly became a customer favorite. Now, Outdoor Voices is back with a new take on the athletic dress with its just-launched Athena Dress.
The Athena Dress features a high neckline with a racerback cut and a-line shape, made from mid-weight Textured Compression fabric. It differs from Outdoor Voice's classic Exercise Dress in a few key ways: First, it's unlined, so it doesn't have built-in bike shorts. Instead, the brand recommends that you choose how you layer this dress, for example, with the Athena Crop or Double Time Bra and Warmup 5″ Short. It's also made from a different material, Textured Compression, a fabric that hugs and sculpts your shape, versus the Exercise Dress's LightSpeed fabric, a lightweight performance fabric that's designed to dry quickly.
Right now, you can shop this dress in four colors: Black, Navy/Charcoal, Dove/Ash, and Pink Punch.
To buy: Athena Dress, outdoorvoices.com, $88
And even though this dress is brand new, the rave reviews are already pouring in. "I am in love with this dress! The A-line shape is incredibly flattering and the fact that it is unlined makes it so versatile. I could just as easily wear this with a jean jacket to brunch or playing tennis with my favorite shorts underneath. Highly recommend," one shopper wrote.
Another shopper complimented the flattering cut and emphasized that the dress will me a summer wardrobe staple. "This dress is great...I love how flattering the neckline is and how sleek it looks on the body! the shape is just beautiful. I would love to see more beautiful fun colors and maybe an eventual lining! I would for sure say it is for lower impact activities like light hiking or dog walking but I am excited to wear it this summer!
