This $90 Puffer Jacket Is Lightweight, Water-resistant, and Insulated
Whether you're looking for a new everyday winter jacket or need a new coat for an upcoming trip, you'll want something that will keep you warm without adding extra bulk to your wardrobe (or your suitcase). Amazon shoppers found a lightweight insulated puffer that's designed to keep you dry and lock in heat, and it's available to shop right now starting at just $90.
The Outdoor Ventures Maryan Long Puffer Coat is made with a 100 percent polyamide shell and lining that's water-resistant and a polyester thermolite filling. Several details make the jacket perfect for wet, cold, and windy days, like an elastic hood and cuffs that keep in heat and stay in place, a windproof fabric lining, and a two-way zipper that's easy to use. The jacket is available in sizes XS to XXL, and a size chart from the brand will help you find the right fit. It comes in six colors, including black, gray, and bright red, and in two lengths: 32 inches and 36 inches.
To buy: amazon.com, from $90
Amazon shoppers rave about the puffer jacket, giving it nearly 1,000 five-star ratings. "I bought this coat for a trip to southern France in late November as well as for chilly rainy days in North Carolina. It is perfect for temperatures in the 40s to 50s, and the hood works well for rain," one reviewer wrote, adding, "It folds up into a relatively compact space, making it great for travel."
Another reviewer emphasized how well this coat holds up during the winter. "The coat fits perfectly and has all the features I wanted: A hood, deep pockets, and most importantly, a double zipper," they wrote. "The bottom of the zipper on my last puffer coat just tore apart because there was too much stress on it when sitting in a car, which I do a lot of! Now with the bottom end of the zipper, I can open it up a little to remove the stress on the bottom tab."
If you're in the market for a sleek and warm-yet-lightweight puffer jacket, check out this coat from Outdoor Ventures, which you can shop on Amazon for just $90.
