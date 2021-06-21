The 20 Best Outdoor Gear Deals to Shop on Amazon Prime Day
Regardless of your hobby, outdoor sports enthusiasts generally agree that gear can be expensive. That's why Prime Day, when Amazon puts millions of items on sale, is such a big deal. This year, the epic shopping event takes place from June 21 to June 22, and there are tons of deals for those who enjoy a little outdoor recreation, including hiking, camping, biking, paddleboarding, and more. Whether you're a beginner looking to stock up on the essentials or someone who's been eyeing a pricey inflatable kayak or stand-up paddleboard for months, now is a great time to buy (and save).
Not sure where to begin? We did the shopping for you to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals on sports and outdoor gear. And, no surprise here, they're selling out fast. If you're someone that enjoys fishing, Amazon has plenty of fishing rods, bait sets, and fishing pliers on sale. Water sport enthusiasts will also want to check out the paddleboards, which are 30 percent off and higher. Over in the biking department, stock up on clothing essentials like these best-selling padded biker shorts, which are priced under $20. You'll also want to grab a discounted bike rack and kayak roof rack while you're at it. Oh, and did we mention that hundreds of hiking shoes, boots, and socks are included in this year's deals as well?
There's something for every outdoor sport and hobby, and everything's selling out fast. But remember, you have to be an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for a free trial) to access all the discounts. Keep scrolling to shop the Prime Day savings and deals that will help you enjoy your favorite summer activity in style.
Best Biking Deals
- Baleaf Men's Padded Bike Shorts, $15 with coupon (originally $20)
- Eco-Daily Women's Padded Bike Shorts, $18 (originally $22)
- Rock Bros Bike Front Phone Mount, $17 (originally $22)
- Ikuram 4-Bike Rack, $81 (originally $102)
Best Water Sports Deals (paddleboard, kayak, rafting, canoeing)
- WGCC Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $216 (originally $270)
- Acoway Inflatable Stand-Up Paddleboard, $266 (originally $332)
- Ikuram R-Kayak/Surf/Ski Roof Carrier, $118 (originally $150)
- MarchWay Floating Waterproof Dry Bag, $15 (originally $19)
Best Hiking Deals
- Zasepy Hiking Boots, $34 (originally $42)
- Feideer Hiking Sock Set, $18 (originally $22)
- Mier 2-in-1 Insulated Cooler Backpack, $32 (originally $40)
- TheFitLife Nordic Walking Trekking Poles, $20 (originally $25)
Best Fishing Deals
- Plusinno Foldable Fishing Bucket, $20 (originally $24)
- TopFort 230-Piece Fishing Accessories Kit, $12 (originally $19)
- Plusinno Fishing Rod, $53 (originally $66)
- Bronze Times Aluminum Fishing Pliers, $15 (originally $18)
Best Camping Deals
- Coleman Sundome Tent, $41 (originally $64)
- Coleman Palmetto Cool Weather Sleeping Bag, $26 (originally $40)
- Coleman LED Lantern, $34 (originally $50)
- Hikenture Double Camping Sleeping Pad, $62 (originally $77)