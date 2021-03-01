This 4-piece Outdoor Furniture Set Looks Like It Belongs in a Luxury Resort — but It’s Only $400

There's a lot of pleasure that comes with designing and curating your kitchen, living room, dining room, or bedroom into a space you know you'll love. However, the joy and satisfaction that comes with finding the perfect outdoor furniture is on another level. After all, outfitting your outdoor area for relaxation and entertaining signifies that hotter, brighter days are just around the corner — and the outdoor furniture set we just found in the Birch Lane outdoor furniture sale is the hottest, brightest deal of them all.
The Johan four-piece cushioned outdoor seating set includes a weather- and water-resistant loveseat, two armchairs, and a coffee table. The set fits with a variety of outdoor aesthetics, from contemporary farmhouse to high-end bohemian, and the criss-cross trellis pattern of the furniture combined with the bright white cushions feels extraordinarily modern without being austere and unwelcoming. Plus, that warm honey-brown color feels very on trend.
To buy: birchlane.com, $399 (originally $764)
One could easily imagine this set perched on an open-air balcony at a luxury resort or looking out onto the bright blue waters in the Maldives. But with the Johan, you don't need to be in an opulent, high-dollar environment in order to surround yourself with style: The entire four-piece set is on sale right now for just $400. That's an instant backyard, patio, or porch upgrade for as little as $100 per piece — and it looks wildly more expensive than it actually is.
It's hard to believe that an outdoor set that looks so high-end could cost less than many single outdoor chairs, sofas, or tables, but all you have to do is look at the reviews. The Johan has thousands of four- and five-star reviews, with many happy customers commenting on its versatility, high quality, and comfort.
"I love this set so much," writes one five-star reviewer. "It is far nicer looking than the price would suggest. I get tons of compliments, and it's very comfortable."
"Very cute and seems to be made well," writes another recent buyer. "Looks great on our porch and the cushions are nice and firm, not cheaply sunken in like other patio furniture cushions. It does have a bit of a tiki vibe, which is cute and nice compared to the generic rattan patio sets."
The Johan four-piece outdoor set comes with everything you need to assemble it yourself, including galvanized steel hardware to ensure a sturdy build. The set is bound to sell out as part of Birch Lane's Outdoor Event, so act fast to give your outdoor space the upgrade it deserves.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.