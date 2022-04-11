The Best Outdoor Furniture Deals to Shop on Amazon Just in Time for Summer
While you may be more than ready to pack your bags and jet off to a tropical destination now that spring is here, there are still plenty of ways to make your home feel like you're staying at a luxury resort, if the opportunity to travel isn't in the cards yet. And one of the first steps is addressing your outdoor space. Whether you have a patio, balcony, or a spacious backyard, the right outdoor furniture can make a world of difference. And right now, Amazon has a ton of great deals, including some outdoor furniture that's up to 38 percent off.
We've rounded up some of the best outdoor sofas, lounge chairs, dining sets, tables, and more, so you don't have to dig through the mega-retailer's website to find the best items worth shopping. Keep scrolling for our favorite patio furniture pieces currently marked down at Amazon. But don't wait to shop, since some items are close to selling out, and we don't know how long this sale will last.
Tangkula 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set
This set of two chairs and a glass-top table is perfect for a patio or terrace. Each piece is made from weather-resistant synthetic rattan wicker with a rust-resistant steel frame, so there's no questioning the set's sturdiness and durability. And since the chairs come with cushy, washable cushions, they'll be comfortable for outdoor lounging while remaining easy to keep clean.
And if that doesn't already sound like reason enough to add to your cart, the 3-piece set has earned an Amazon's Choice badge, and shoppers say it's "comfy and durable," as well as "beautiful to look at," with satisfying comfort, function, and style.
Devoko 3 Piece Rocking Bistro Set
For a more modern look that will rival an upscale boutique hotel, check out this set from Devoko. It comes with two rocking arm chairs made with a sturdy steel frame and a synthetic rattan seat, accompanied by comfortable contrasting cushions. The included side table with a glass top gives you the perfect place to rest a book or beverage, making you feel like you're on vacation without ever leaving your backyard.
The set has more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. One reviewer, who bought it for their balcony, said it's "very comforting to sit [in] and rock these chairs," adding that the "quality is excellent."
Dimar Garden Outdoor Rattan Patio Chaise Reclining Chair
If you're looking for a chaise lounge for your pool deck or patio, don't miss out on this elegant pick from Dimar Garden. It's made from weather-resistant synthetic rattan with a supportive yet plush cushion, and looks like it could line the pool of a luxury resort. In fact, one Amazon reviewer called it a "hotel-quality lounger." You can adjust the height to five different settings, so whether you're trying to read or take a nap, you'll be able to find a comfortable position.
Sunvivi Outdoor 5 Piece Sectional
For shoppers with a larger outdoor space to fill, a weather-proof sectional sofa is a solid option for entertaining. This one features dark gray synthetic rattan with the option of gray or cream water-resistant cushions. The set also comes with a glass-top table, so you can enjoy cocktails or meals outside with ease. Both colors are on sale, but be sure to clip the on-site coupon for an extra $25 off with the cream colorway.
And while it looks at home in a large, sprawling space, if you're looking for a sofa for a smaller area, you also won't want to miss out on this pick. One shopper said it "is perfect for our smaller (15 by 30 feet) patio area," and called it "very sturdy and stylish."
Walker Edison Outdoor Wood Coffee Table
Once you've settled on an outdoor sofa and chairs, your seating area likely still needs a coffee table, so check out this stylish wooden pick from Walker Edison. It's available in two stains, features a beautiful chevron design on the top, and is designed to stand up to the elements. One shopper said it "worked perfectly on our front porch," adding that the table '"withstands the weather and still looks good." (Psst, if you prefer your outdoor furniture to match, you can also purchase this table as part of a set with a matching loveseat or loveseat and two chairs.)
Bali Outdoors Gas Fire Pit Table
A fire pit will offer plenty of fun any time of year, but it'll be especially enjoyable on cool summer nights spent at home. This pick from Bali Outdoors has more than 2,800 five-star ratings on Amazon for good reason. It's lightweight, easy to assemble, and has a stylish embossed metal design that'll blend in beautifully with the rest of your patio furniture. Plus, when you're not using it, just secure the lid in place and it can double as a side table.
Shoppers agree that this fire pit table is a must-have, with one calling it "sleek and elegant." Another added: "My kids and I are so happy to have this addition to our backyard for our movie nights."
Tangkula 5 Piece Patio Wicker Dining Set
If dining al fresco is your thing, don't miss out on this set while it's on sale. It includes a dining table with a glass top and four chairs made from sturdy synthetic rattan with waterproof cushions. There's no need to worry about storing the dining set in a garage or under a cover during storms or bad weather since it is made to be weather-proof, inclement weather, and despite the set's durability, it's extremely attractive and easy to dress up for outdoor dinner parties.
Several shoppers mention that it works well even in smaller outdoor spaces, like petite patios and terraces. "This fits perfectly on our deck and the chairs are very comfortable," one reviewer wrote, adding that "the glass top is a nice feature that makes it easy to clean."
