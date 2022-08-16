This Popular Cookware Brand Just Launched a Travel-friendly Mini Version of Its Best-selling Pan

Whether you're preparing your favorite meals at home or while traveling, solid cookware will make the experience easier and more enjoyable. It doesn't hurt if it looks good sitting on your kitchen counter either. Our Place is well-known for its stylish, multipurpose Always Pan, which has a tendency to sell out online, and the pan is now available in an adorable and travel-friendly mini size.

The Mini Always Pan is made from the same materials as the brand's classic cookware (lightweight yet sturdy aluminum with a ceramic coating), just in a smaller size. It measures 8.5 inches in diameter, weighs 2.8 pounds, and has a 1.2-quart capacity, compared to the original size, which has a 10-inch diameter, weighs 3 pounds, and has a 2.6-quart capacity. It can be used as a frying pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan, and saucier (read: wider opening and sloped sides, in comparison to a saucepan), allowing you to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and serve. It also comes with a wooden spatula and built-in nested spoon rest for added convenience.

I've been using the original Always Pan for about two years now, and I'm a big fan to say the least. I put it to the test several times a week for all kinds of dishes, and I'm always impressed with its even heating and easy clean up when I'm making everything from fried rice to pasta sauce to scrambled eggs. Given its non-toxic, nonstick ceramic coating, all I need is just a sponge and a little soap and water and it's clean in seconds, no soaking or heavy scrubbing required. With that in mind, it would be a great piece of cookware to take on a road trip to either use at a campground, rental home, or even in an RV kitchen, especially in the smaller size. It's no surprise that trendy hotels like Catbird in Denver, CO, have Our Place pans in their rooms.

Courtesy of Our Place

To buy: fromourplace.com, $115

The pan comes in six beautiful colors: oatmeal, charcoal gray, dusty blue, dusty pink, muted green, and lavender. Whether you plan to use it at home or on the go, it's sure to brighten up any kitchen.

While the mini pan is brand new and doesn't have customer reviews yet, the original size has thousands of five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers that you can use to inform your purchase. One said it is "easily the best pan we've bought," adding, "We plan to buy the mini too!" Another reviewer wrote, "I use this pan more than any other pan I have," which is a common sentiment among other users. Speaking to its nonstick coating, a buyer expressed that they were "shocked with how amazing the nonstick was!" They added, "The first thing I cooked in the pan was pasta sauce, and even after simmering for an extended period of time, nothing sticks to the sides of the pan."

Courtesy of Our Place

Courtesy of Our Place

If you're looking for a multipurpose pan to use at home and while on the go, check out the new Mini Always Pan from Our Place before it sells out (and it probably will). And for shoppers in the market for cookware for the whole kitchen, you can save when you buy the brand's bundles, including one that includes both sizes of the Always Pan and another that features the Mini Always Pan and Mini Perfect Pot.

