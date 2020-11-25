This 8-in-1 Pan Is a Must-have for Small Kitchens — and It’s Majorly Discounted for Black Friday
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we're planning to spend much of the winter season at home. With that, we'll be cooking more meals in our own kitchens and trying more new recipes. If you're looking for a functional and stylish addition to your cookware collection, the Always Pan from Our Place is sleek, versatile, and sure to streamline your routine in the kitchen. And now's the perfect time to buy, since it's discounted to just $95 from $145 for Black Friday.
The Always Pan is designed to replace eight pieces of traditional cookware, making it ideal for small kitchens, where every inch of space is crucial. You can use this pan to braise, sear, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil, and more. Plus, its sleek design, which comes in six colors, looks so stylish sitting atop a stove, you won't even want to store it away in a cabinet.
I've been using the Always Pan in my petite Brooklyn kitchen for several months now, and it has become a go-to for nearly every meal. Whether I'm whipping up pancakes, veggie burgers, or pasta sauce, the pan heats quickly and evenly, is easy to handle, and remains non-stick, making cleanup a breeze. By far, my favorite feature is the included spatula, which sits neatly on top of the pan's integrated spoon rest, avoiding messes and extra countertop clutter while cooking. To top it off, a modular lid, pour spouts, and a steamer basket make this pan all the more ingenious.
To buy: Always Pan, fromourplace.com, $95 with code SUPERSALE (originally $145)
Shoppers agree on the style and functionality of the Always Pan, as evidenced by rave reviews on Our Place's website. "My favorite pan, have been using it for everything. Completely non-stick and heats very evenly. Also makes my kitchen more stylish," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper noted that "it handles one pot meals like a champ."
