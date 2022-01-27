This Hair Oil Smoothes, Hydrates, and De-frizzes Like Nothing I've Ever Used Before — and It's Under $30
Some days, it just seems like frizzy hair and flyaways are impossible to tame. Especially in humidity, and especially if you have thick, coarse hair like me. And if you're anything like me, you've just learned to embrace, or at least accept, your unruly and uncontrollable locks. But watching your smooth-haired pals have good hair day after good hair day — in beachy locales, no less — can leave you feeling envious. That's why a de-frizzing oil in your hair care regimen is of the utmost importance.
As a lifelong frizz sufferer, I've tried dozens of oils, creams, and serums on my quest to sleek, shiny hair. Nothing gave me the results I wanted — that is, until I tried Ouai Hair Oil. It was originally recommended to me by a friend, and while I was skeptical, I spent the $28 for a bottle because at that point, what did I have to lose? After my next wash, I brushed it through dry hair and quickly realized the oil was entirely different from the products I'd used before.
In fact, it's obvious this stuff is unique from the moment you pump some into your hand. Instead of the thick, honey-like texture of oils I'd used previously, Ouai's lightweight oil felt like water in my palm. That feeling transferred to my hair immediately after that first use, leaving my hair feeling smooth and shiny, rather than sticky and textured like other oils. It's all thanks to often-overlooked ingredients, like ama oil, borage oil, and baobab oil, which hydrate while fighting frizz, damage, and humidity.
While those are the results I immediately noticed after my first use, that's not all the oil does. It also protects hair from heat and UV damage, and keeps color-treated strands looking healthy and vibrant. It's formulated without harmful additives like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, and it's even cruelty-free. The bottle is small enough to travel with, and to top it all off, the oil works on all hair types and textures. It must be why so many shoppers are, like me, totally obsessed.
"This is the best oil for thin, fine hair, period!" one reviewer wrote. "It doesn't weigh hair down at all, and it eliminates frizz. It also made my blonde hair very shiny like spun gold, [and] the smell is amazing. It smells like light jasmine flowers and a clean, fresh shower mixed together."
"[I've] tried every hair oil," another customer added. "This one is the only one worth messing with, at least for my extremely thick, wavy hair. [It] smoothes, de-frizzes, de-tangles, and even shines it all up."
If you and your locks are losing the battle against frizz, order a bottle of Ouai Hair Oil. You deserve the sleek, gorgeous hair you've been dreaming of, and this stuff is the key.