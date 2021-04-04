This Heated Neck Wrap Is a WFH Must-have — Especially If You Sit at a Desk All Day

At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Ostrichpillow is best known for its uniquely shaped travel pillows that allow you to sleep comfortably in almost any position, whether you're trying to get some shut-eye in a stiff airplane seat or looking to take a nap at your desk (we've all been there). But the brand is back with a new launch that you can use at home: a heated neck wrap that applies gentle pressure to relieve pain in your shoulders and neck.
The wrap consists of a soft fabric exterior and is filled with natural clay beads, offering even weight distribution and just enough pressure. Depending on what type of relief you're looking for, you can microwave the wrap for a gentle warm feel or stick it in the freezer for a comfortable cooling effect.
As someone who suffers from mild yet consistent neck and shoulder pain, I was excited to try the neck wrap, both warm and cold. Sitting at a desk and occasionally working from bed has taken a toll on my posture, so there was no better time to try the neck wrap than now. When heated in the microwave for one minute, as the directions suggest, the wrap is a comfortable temperature, and provides a soothing feeling in all the right places, including my neck and the tops of my shoulders. I wish the heat lasted a bit longer, but it's not hard to pop back in the microwave for another 30 seconds or so.
The wrap also feels great after keeping it in the freezer — its shape makes it much more comfortable than a typical ice pack. If you've been dealing with neck, shoulder, and upper back pain due to hours sitting hunched over a desk, or if you're like me, and have worse posture than Harry Styles, this neck wrap is the perfect at-home item to soothe your sore muscles.
To buy: Heated Neck Wrap, ostrichpillow.com, $45
Madeline Diamond is a Brooklyn-based e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, and she's constantly fighting the impulse to overpack for her next trip. You can follow her on Twitter @madgdiamond and Instagram @madelinediamond.
