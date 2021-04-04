This Heated Neck Wrap Is a WFH Must-have — Especially If You Sit at a Desk All Day

As someone who suffers from mild yet consistent neck and shoulder pain, I was excited to try the neck wrap, both warm and cold. Sitting at a desk and occasionally working from bed has taken a toll on my posture, so there was no better time to try the neck wrap than now. When heated in the microwave for one minute, as the directions suggest, the wrap is a comfortable temperature, and provides a soothing feeling in all the right places, including my neck and the tops of my shoulders. I wish the heat lasted a bit longer, but it's not hard to pop back in the microwave for another 30 seconds or so.