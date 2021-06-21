Ostrichpillow's Best-selling Travel Pillows, Eye Masks, and More Are Up to 50% Off for Amazon Prime Day

By Kendall Cornish
June 21, 2021
At Travel + Leisure, we're obsessed with Ostrichpillow accessories. From blackout eye masks to neck pillows and hoods, this start-up brand has a fix for every physical comfort woe you may have while traveling. And right now for Amazon Prime Day, almost all of their best-sellers are on sale - we're talking 30-50% off.

Since many airlines have reopened seating to full capacity, Ostrichpillow's latest inventions could be the key to comfort on your upcoming trips.

From travel pillows that double as eye masks and eye masks that double as stylish accessories, these Ostrichpillow products are absolute travel essentials - and there's at least one for every type of traveler out there. Scroll on to shop the best Ostrichpillow deals on now for Amazon Prime Day.

Ostrichpillow Prime Day Deals

Our Favorite Ostrichpillow Deals for Prime Day

Ostrichpillow Bamboo Compression Socks
$21
($30.00 save 30%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Ostrichpillow Go Travel Neck Pillow
$42
($60.00 save 30%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Ostrichpillow Light Travel Pillow
$32
($45.00 save 29%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Ostrichpillow Loop Eye Mask
$25
($35.00 save 29%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Ostrichpillow Hood
$20
($40.00 save 50%)
SHOP IT
Amazon
Ostrichpillow Mini Travel Pillow
$28
($40.00 save 30%)
SHOP IT
Amazon

