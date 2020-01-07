This Comfy Travel Pillow Doubles as a Sleep Mask

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Airplane seats are notoriously uncomfortable, especially if you're trying to get some shut-eye on a long flight. Here to help you feel refreshed once the wheels touch down is this unique travel pillow, which performs not one, but two key functions.

The OstrichPillow Light acts as a pillow and an eye mask, allowing you to sleep as soundly as possible while traveling.

The brand is known for making several uniquely-shaped travel pillows for different types of sleepers, including a mitt and wraparound neck pillow. However, the OstrichPillow Light is arguably its most versatile product yet. For head and neck support while sleeping or lounging, wear the circular pillow around your neck. If you're looking for a cushioned, light-blocking eye mask, simply use the elastic cord to adjust the fit for added comfort.

Plus, while many travel pillows are bulky and difficult to store, this one has a hollow shape, making it easy to hook onto a bag or place over a suitcase handle.

Amazon shoppers have praised the OstrichPillow Light for its comfort and convenience. "It's hard for me to nap with light in my face, so this is perfect. [It] was super easy to bring along, lightweight and small, and I could hang it around my suitcase handle," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper said the pillow is "so unbelievably soft."

