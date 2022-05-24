This Popular Beach Chair Has 2 Hidden Features That Make It So Much More Comfortable
There's nothing quite like escaping into a good book while lounging at the beach or pool during the summer months. But avid readers know how much of a struggle it can be to continue reading once you turn over on your stomach. You're either forced to prop yourself up or put your book on hold until you flip back over. Thankfully, the Ostrich Ladies Comfort Lounger has two hidden features that solve this problem and make it much more comfortable to read on your stomach.
It may look like your average beach chair at first glance, but the innovative summer essential actually has an open face cavity ( similar to what you'd find on a massage chair) underneath the built-in pillow that lets you continue reading without any neck strain. It also has two armholes on either side of the face opening so you can easily slip your arms in and hold your book, magazine, or kindle without having to stretch them over the entire chair.
Even better, it has a breast cavity that expands and contracts when laying on it, which customers say makes it "way more comfortable for people with breasts" to lay on their stomachs for long periods. One shopper wrote that the "boob hammock is clutch!" Another said, "First of all this chair is super comfy even just [by] itself, but the spot for your [breasts] is amazing," adding that the days where their chest is "squished" and in pain while lounging are gone.
To buy: amazon.com, $85
The beach chair can be adjusted to be used in three different positions, and it easily folds up to a compact size when not in use. It even has a built-in carrying strap that makes it super easy to transport. What's more, its durable aluminum structure is rust-resistant, and its ultra-soft fabric is breathable and quick-drying, so you don't have to worry about it getting wet.
One shopper called it a "game-changer" for "reading or playing on your phone while [lying] on your stomach, and the breast cavity makes all the difference!" Another raved, "I literally bring it everywhere! [The] beach, park, pool, events, [and] even if you don't use it for tanning, it's comfortable to lounge on."
If you're looking to snag one of these popular beach lounge chairs before summer hits, we suggest adding it to your cart now. The light blue and pink options are currently sold out, but you can still snag the striped option for just $85 and the teal version for $95. While that might sound pricey for a beach chair, the fact that shoppers call it a "must-have" makes it seem well worth the price.
To buy: amazon.com, $95
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.