This Best-selling Heated Vest Is Still on Sale for Cyber Week

The Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest has four expertly-placed heating zones: one in the collar, one on the mid-back, and two at the core. It has three heat settings that start working in seconds and can be adjusted with the press of a button. Depending on what setting you use, the heated elements can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. So how exactly does a heated vest work? The zones are powered by a detachable battery pack that comes with the vest and can be stored discreetly in a pocket while in use. You can remove the battery to recharge, as well as to machine wash the vest. As an added bonus, the battery pack can also be used to charge your smartphone while you're on-the-go, making it a particularly helpful option for travel.