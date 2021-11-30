This Best-selling Heated Vest Is Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Now that winter is almost here, it's time to break out your coziest cold-weather gear. If you don't already have a heated vest in your winter wardrobe, now's the perfect time to shop, since this shopper-loved pick that's currently an Amazon best-seller from Ororo is on sale for $30 off.
The Ororo Men's Lightweight Heated Vest has four expertly-placed heating zones: one in the collar, one on the mid-back, and two at the core. It has three heat settings that start working in seconds and can be adjusted with the press of a button. Depending on what setting you use, the heated elements can last up to 10 hours on a single charge. So how exactly does a heated vest work? The zones are powered by a detachable battery pack that comes with the vest and can be stored discreetly in a pocket while in use. You can remove the battery to recharge, as well as to machine wash the vest. As an added bonus, the battery pack can also be used to charge your smartphone while you're on-the-go, making it a particularly helpful option for travel.
The vest comes in two colors, black and gray, although the black version is more deeply discounted right now.
To buy: amazon.com, from $140 (originally $170)
Amazon shoppers rave about this vest, giving it over 4,600 five-star ratings. One reviewer said this vest came in handy on a ski trip in particularly cold weather. "I spent five days in -30ºF weather skiing and this vest kept me hot," they wrote, adding that the "battery lasted all day long."
Another reviewer complimented how warm this vest really gets when the heating elements are turned on. "The vest heats up significantly faster than I expected and it gets quite hot on the highest setting," they wrote. "It has three heat settings, which I have found are perfect for various activities and environments."
If you're looking for a vest that will keep you warm all winter long, whether you're working outdoors or hitting the slopes, you won't want to miss out on this heated option from Ororo, especially while it's on sale for $30 off.
