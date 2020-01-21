This Cozy Parka Is a Longer Version of the Viral 'Amazon Coat'

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

If you loved the Orolay "Amazon Coat" that first took the internet by storm back in 2018, you might also be a fan of the brand's other winter jackets. The Orolay's coats stand out for their variety of colors, multitude of pockets, and statement zippers, and this long parka is no exception. The Mid-length Down Jacket from Orolay is both flattering and impressively warm, not to mention affordable, making in the perfect option if you're still in the market for a new coat this winter.

Related: More winter jackets

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $130

The jacket features a wind- and water-resistant polyester shell and duck down and feather fill, which provide plenty of warmth for extra-cold days. With a stand-up collar and an adjustable hood complete with drawstring closure, you'll have no problem locking in heat. Plus, a two-way zipper and cozy cuffs with thumbholes both add convenience.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

In addition to the two standard pockets at the waist, there are also two extra front pockets with stylish zipper detailing that add both flair and functionality to this coat. The cut of this jacket also sets it apart from other bulky, unflattering puffer coats. The slim design features a longer hem in the back, complete with stylish buttons on the back.

Given Orolay's popularity on Amazon, it's no surprise that shoppers have given this coat rave reviews. "This coat is really warm and comfortable. It is figure flattering while still leaving room for a heavier sweatshirt or extra layer," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper pointed out specific features that make this jacket stand out. "The fingerless inner "sleeves" go half-way to the elbow, allowing plenty of room for a long cuff glove over it. The zipper seems pretty heavy duty and it's two way; it's great to be able to unzip from the bottom when sitting in the car."

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.