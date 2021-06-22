The No. 1 Best-selling Oral-B Electric Toothbrush on Amazon Is $100 Off For Prime Day
Electric toothbrushes, especially the good ones, do not come cheap - but for good reason. Many of the top rotating power toothbrush brands are at the forefront of technology and incorporate innovative ways of prolonging oral health. The Oral-B Genius X Limited, which is no exception, uses artificial intelligence to recognize your brushing style and coaches you towards healthier, more sustainable brushing. As if this wasn't awesome enough, the whole kit is currently 50% off on Amazon for Prime Day.
Most dentists will tell you that daily use of a rotating power toothbrush is the key to consistent oral health. Specifically, an oscillating model like many from Oral-B - which have rounder brush heads and are able to rotate anywhere from 2,500 to 7,500 brushes per minute - are ideal. Combine the multitude of dentist-recommendations with the Genius X Limited's artificial intelligence-powered brush coaching and you're set up to have the tooth cleaning of your life...every day.
The Oral-B Genius X Limited comes complete with a travel case for easy packing and the ability to connect via Bluetooth to the brand's app, where you can track and get a visual interpretation of your brush patterns. Because of the importance of oral hygiene and its relevance to the longterm health of nearly every other internal part of your body, investing in a great toothbrush is essential. Luckily, we've still got 14 hours left of Amazon Prime Day and Prime members can still save 50% on this dentist-recommended model.
To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $200)
