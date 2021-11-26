This Top-rated Electric Toothbrush Is Perfect for Travel — and It's Half Off Today

"This is by far my favorite toothbrush ever," said another five-star reviewer, adding, "I love the different modes that it has for brushing your teeth, and it actually shows you which mode you're in on the toothbrush, and each mode does wonders for your gums, teeth, and tongue. It's just freaking amazing... As someone who was suffering with improper cleaning of the gums, which [led] to bleeding, this toothbrush has made quite an impact, and it was the best decision I've made!"