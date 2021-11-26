This Top-rated Electric Toothbrush Is Perfect for Travel — and It's Half Off Today
If you've been on the hunt for an electric toothbrush that's affordable, lightweight, and easy to pack, look no further! Amazon just marked down Oral-B's Genius x Limited Electric Toothbrush by 50 percent as part of its Black Friday Sale— and it's one deal you don't want to miss.
According to the brand, the popular gadget removes 500 percent more plaque than an average manual option. Plus, it has six different pre-programmed cleaning modes to choose from, including a whitening mode and one for sensitive teeth. Even better, the Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush uses artificial intelligence to track your brushing and then sends personalized tips to your phone on how to improve your brushing skills.
To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $200)
Travelers are fans of the toothbrush because it's lightweight (it weighs less than one pound), and its rechargeable battery lasts up to 14 days on a single charge — so you don't have to worry about packing a charger for short trips. The toothbrush even comes with a compact travel case that won't take up too much space in your bag.
One shopper called it "perfect for traveling," while another wrote, "I felt like I had just had a dentist clean my teeth after the first use. This toothbrush is the BEST electric toothbrush I have ever owned. It is definitely worth the price."
"This is by far my favorite toothbrush ever," said another five-star reviewer, adding, "I love the different modes that it has for brushing your teeth, and it actually shows you which mode you're in on the toothbrush, and each mode does wonders for your gums, teeth, and tongue. It's just freaking amazing... As someone who was suffering with improper cleaning of the gums, which [led] to bleeding, this toothbrush has made quite an impact, and it was the best decision I've made!"
The top-rated toothbrush will normally set you back $200, but it can be yours for only $100 right now, thanks to Amazon's epic Black Friday sale. Just remember, this deal is only good for the next few hours, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score the Oral-B Genius x Limited Electric Toothbrush for a fraction of the original price.
