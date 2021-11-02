Keep Glasses and Shades Fog-free All Winter Long With This 'Fantastic' $10 Spray
If you wear glasses, you're likely accustomed to the struggle that is lens fog—especially in the winter. Whether removing a steaming holiday dish from the oven, going for a brisk morning walk, or simply entering a building after being outdoors, the opportunities for your glasses to fog as temperatures drop can seem endless. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found a solution to cumbersome lens condensation that will keep your glasses fog-free all season long, and it's just $10.
The Optix Anti-Fog Spray is a "hero" spray that has racked up over 5,500 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon shoppers. The spray is specifically designed for anti-reflective lenses (though they do sell a spray for non-anti reflective glasses, too), and it's said to deliver long-lasting results with a safe-for-skin formula that's non-toxic and hypoallergenic.
Not only is the $10 spray rather affordable, but shoppers say it's incredibly easy to apply. Simply spray a small amount of the Fog Gone onto your lens, rub it in a circular motion with your finger, let it sit for 60 seconds, and wipe dry with a soft cloth to eliminate pesky fogginess in a matter of minutes. With such quick results, it's easy to see why so many are calling this product "fantastic."
"There is not a thing to dislike about this product!" one shopper wrote. "I [apply] it every morning before leaving the house, and it lasts all day. Coming back from work, biking in the cold (while exhaling warm air) my glasses are still unaffected… Easily open a steaming hot device or endure drastic change of temperature without causing blindness ever again."
The useful spray comes in 2-ounce and 8-ounce sizes that are both compact enough to throw in a bag and take on the go. Though the Optix Anti-Fog Spray can definitely help reduce fogging caused by wearing a face mask, shoppers say it's also great for situations around the house or outdoors.
"I initially bought this because of my glasses fogging up when wearing a face mask… but what has really surprised me though has been just how useful it's been for non-mask situations," one shopper said. "Cooking something steamy, or when the day just gets a bit too cold and your glasses decide you really shouldn't see... Optix's spray has been wonderful. We now keep an extra in the car just in case, and I'll be grabbing another to make sure it's always on hand in the kitchen!"
If you've been looking for a product to help rid your glasses of fog once and for all, head to Amazon now to add this affordable spray to your cart just in time for winter.
