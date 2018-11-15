Oprah's Favorite Gadget Will Help You Find Everything You Crammed Into Your Carry-on

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's that time of year again. Oprah's Favorite Things has just been released for 2018, and in true Oprah fashion, it's full of more-than-perfect gifts for at least a number of people on your holiday shopping list — from a 360-degree compact camera for the traveler who loves to document everything to a chic little gardening set for the retiree. Oh, Oprah, you've outdone yourself once again.

After looking through the list (which has more than 100 items on it), we came across a genius little gadget that'll make rummaging through your purse so much easier. Behold: the LittBag by PurseN, an organizer insert for handbags with a handy-dandy LED light built in. Think of all the time you'll save looking for your keys or that ever-elusive lip balm.

Oprah's Favorite Things 2018 The LittBag Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

The LittBag is perfect for travelers who want an effortless way to switch from their everyday work tote to a TSA-approved carry-on bag before their next flight. The easily removable design lets you just slide the entire insert out (with all its contents still nestled inside) and drop it into your other bag. Plus, that 22-hour LED light will certainly come in handy when you're fishing around for essentials mid-flight.

