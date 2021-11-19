Oprah Loves This Stylish Crossbody Bag From Amazon — and It's Only $45

At just $45, the K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody is built to impress. Inspired by classic camera bags, this small-but-mighty bag features a number of pockets and compartments. The outside alone boasts three zippers and two separate compartments for optimal organization. The pockets are large enough to hide away essentials like wallets and passports, and manage to do so without adding bulk. Inside the bag, there are two built-in RFID-blocking card slots and an inside wall zipper pocket for additional storage. Not bad for a 7.5-inch-long bag.