Oprah Loves This Stylish Crossbody Bag From Amazon — and It's Only $45
It's hard not to love a good crossbody bag. They're versatile, lightweight, easily elevate any outfit, and typically pack plenty of pockets into a compact space. As they've gained popularity in recent years, many shoppers have traded their oversized totes and carryalls for smaller, more practical crossbodies that work in nearly every situation. So when Oprah's annual favorite things list that hit Amazon last week included a simple-yet-stylish crossbody bag, we had to check it out.
At just $45, the K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody is built to impress. Inspired by classic camera bags, this small-but-mighty bag features a number of pockets and compartments. The outside alone boasts three zippers and two separate compartments for optimal organization. The pockets are large enough to hide away essentials like wallets and passports, and manage to do so without adding bulk. Inside the bag, there are two built-in RFID-blocking card slots and an inside wall zipper pocket for additional storage. Not bad for a 7.5-inch-long bag.
And Oprah isn't the only one obsessed with the Kelsey bag. It's currently on Amazon's best sellers list, ranking at number two in the Women's Crossbody Handbags category. According to reviews, shoppers are especially impressed with its size.
"I love that the main compartment, which is quite roomy, is divided into two sections and that there is an additional outside zippered compartment as well," one wrote. "All-around great bag without being large and bulky!"
In addition to providing ample space, the Kelsey crossbody also shines when it comes to quality. Crafted with fine vegan leather and featuring both an 8-inch handle and 47-inch detachable strap, the bag looks and feels expensive. It comes in 12 colors and prints, ranging from soft neutrals to bright hues to leopard and plaid patterns.
"This cute crossbody hits right above the hip for a perfect fit," another shopper shared. "Love the turquoise color. It will be great for my girls' weekend in Florida."
To buy: amazon.com, $45
We say Oprah got it right: For under $50, you won't find a more stylish, versatile, or better quality crossbody. Pick up a bag in any of the dozen colors to try it out for yourself. Or better yet, put it on your gift list this holiday season.
