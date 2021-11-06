Oprah's Favorite Sleep Earbuds 'Are so Darn Comfortable' — and Great for Traveling
Oprah released her 2021 Favorite Things list this week, which means the holiday season has essentially begun. The impressive list features 110 products that are sure to become the must-have items of the year. Even better, many of them are perfect for the travel-lover in your life.
While we can see these comfortable sneakers, this roomy backpack, and these flattering leggings being added to our future packing lists, it was this pair of Bose Sleepbuds that really caught our attention. They are the updated version of the earbuds that one Travel + Leisure writer called a "game changer" back in 2019.
The Bose Sleepbuds II may look like your average wireless earbuds, but instead of playing music and podcasts, the device plays soothing sounds to lull you to sleep — and they even have noise-masking capabilities to help you stay asleep longer. There are 50 sounds to choose from, ranging from white noise to nature sounds, and the earbuds' batteries last up to 10 hours at a time, so you don't have to worry about them dying in the middle of your REM cycle.
To buy: amazon.com, $249
The thought of sleeping with headphones on may not seem very comfortable, but Oprah assures us they are. "Drown out a partner's snoring or listen to white noise at night with these earbuds," she wrote. "They are so darn comfortable — even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow."
Plus, you don't have to worry about them falling out if you toss and turn, as the earbuds come with three different-sized silicone ear tips that snugly mold to your ears for a secure fit. And did we mention that there is an in-ear alarm you can set to wake you up in the morning?
With feature-packed offerings, it's no wonder Oprah is a fan — and she's not the only one! Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Sleepbuds their seal of approval as well. "I've been searching and searching for earbuds that actually work," wrote one. "My husband snores so loud and I never could fall asleep. These are perfect. They fit well and I love the sounds. I sleep so peacefully now. Best money I've ever spent."
Another called them "a necessity for home and for travel," adding, "[I] got these for my wife as a gift and she absolutely loves them. Thought I would give them a try and use them more so on my days off to ensure that I sleep in. [It was the] best decision to commit to restful, uninterrupted sleep and [I] will be using them on the plane as well as in hotels as we travel quite a lot."
At $249 a pair, the Bose Sleepbuds II are definitely on the pricier side, but with Oprah and so many reviewers saying they will help you sleep better, they're well worth the price — especially for frequent travelers and sleep-deprived people. Say goodbye to sleepless nights and buy a pair for yourself here.