Oprah Just Revealed Her Favorite Things of 2021 — and Some of the Best Items Are Under $100
Every year, Oprah launches a list of her favorite products that she's discovered over the past 12 months. Unsurprisingly, her annual list is always full of incredible items we want to add to our shopping carts immediately, including luggage, clothing, accessories, beauty products, cookware, and more. Many of these items make excellent holiday gifts for people on your shopping list, and you might even want to snag a few for a special treat for yourself.
We've rounded up some of our favorite items from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 under $100, proving that you don't need to break the bank to add a little luxury to your routine.
Some of our top picks from this year's list include travel gear, accessories, and items that make everyday life just a little easier. The Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack, for example, goes for just $98, but it's both sleek and stylish — and makes a great option for traveling or commuting. It's even water-resistant and antimicrobial, so it can keep up with you no matter where your travels take you. If you're looking for a way to stay organized while you're packing for a trip, check out the PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer, a chic drawstring bag that comes with 10 individual pouches that make storing jewelry while you're on-the-go a breeze.
As far as everyday must-haves, you won't want to miss the Corkcicle Commuter Cup, a spill-proof to-go cup that is designed to keep drinks cold for up to 18 hours and hot for up to five hours. For people who are always going on adventures with their furry friends, give the Bindle Puppy Pack a try. The set comes with a 24-ounce travel water bottle, a 12-ounce collapsible dog bowl, a smartphone pocket, storage for treats, and a detachable shoulder strap, all of which make walks and hikes with dogs much easier.
Keep reading for some of our other favorite picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021, all under $100. If you see something you like, you'll want to shop now, because some of these items are on sale. And, since they're Oprah's favorites, they're bound to sell out.
32 Degrees Women's Ultra-Light Down Alternative Water-Repellent Packable Puffer Vest
To buy: amazon.com, from $20
Evolg Marsh Gloves
To buy: amazon.com, $40
Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack
To buy: daretoroam.com, $98
PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer
To buy: amazon.com, $44
Bindle Puppy Pack
To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $66)
Corkcicle Commuter Cup
To buy: amazon.com, from $40
Courant Catch 3 Wireless Charging Station
To buy: amazon.com, $100
Poppy & Pout 10-pack Lip Balm Gift Box
To buy: amazon.com, $68
Cozy Earth 3-pack Lounge Socks
To buy: amazon.com, from $36
Henry Reusable 3-layer Face Masks
To buy: amazon.com, $50 for pack of four
