 Oprah Just Revealed Her Favorite Things of 2021 — and Some of the Best Items Are Under $100

Some of our top picks from this year's list include travel gear, accessories, and items that make everyday life just a little easier. The Dare to Roam Prodigy Backpack, for example, goes for just $98, but it's both sleek and stylish — and makes a great option for traveling or commuting. It's even water-resistant and antimicrobial, so it can keep up with you no matter where your travels take you. If you're looking for a way to stay organized while you're packing for a trip, check out the PurseN Ultra Jewelry Organizer, a chic drawstring bag that comes with 10 individual pouches that make storing jewelry while you're on-the-go a breeze.