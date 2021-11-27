Oprah Loves This Water-resistant Mini Backpack, and You Can Save Big With a Hidden Coupon
If you're looking for a new everyday bag to take on your daily commute or an airline-friendly carry-on for an upcoming trip, a sleek yet spacious backpack is a solid bet. Leave it to Oprah to find stylish travel gear that you'll be excited to carry day after day. The Dare to Roam Mini Prodigy Backpack was included on Oprah's Favorite Things list for 2021, and it's easy to see why. Right now, you can score this must-have backpack for 20 percent off when you apply a hidden coupon on Amazon's site.
The Prodigy backpack is made from durable nylon that's both water-resistant and antimicrobial. It features a 13-inch padded laptop compartment, interior and exterior zippered pouches, and two side pockets that can hold a water bottle or a compact umbrella. There's padding in the straps and on the back panel, and a sternum strap with a buckle for extra support. The backpack is available in three colors: midnight blue, army green, and light pink. If you're in the market for a larger backpack, you can also shop a version that fits a 15-inch laptop, which is also on sale for 20 percent off.
To buy: amazon.com, $58 with coupon (originally $72)
This backpack has an average 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers complimenting its attractive look and functional features. One reviewer highlighted the backpack's convenient size. "I've been looking for something that is smaller for me, but still carries my laptop. My last bag was so bulky, I hated it," they wrote. This backpack is "perfect for going to work, but I also plan to take it hiking. It's this perfect in-between," they continued.
Another shopper said the Prodigy's minimalist design helps keep them organized. "[The backpack is] lightweight, and [has a] simple design with pockets that just make sense," they wrote. "One of the most exciting things for me was the side pockets for water bottles since I have been looking for a bag this size that has one." A third reviewer emphasized that the backpack is great for both commuting and travel, saying that it's "the perfect bag to travel around a city with."
If you're looking for a backpack for work, school, or travel that's sleek to look at and convenient to carry, you'll want to check out this Oprah-approved pick from Dare to Roam, especially while it's on sale for 20 percent off this Cyber Week.
