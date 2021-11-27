Oprah Loves This Water-resistant Mini Backpack, and You Can Save Big With a Hidden Coupon

Another shopper said the Prodigy's minimalist design helps keep them organized. "[The backpack is] lightweight, and [has a] simple design with pockets that just make sense," they wrote. "One of the most exciting things for me was the side pockets for water bottles since I have been looking for a bag this size that has one." A third reviewer emphasized that the backpack is great for both commuting and travel, saying that it's "the perfect bag to travel around a city with."