These Oprah-approved Sleep Earbuds 'Are So Darn Comfortable' — and on Sale for Black Friday
If you're a restless sleeper and have been looking for a sleep aid to help you relax and sleep more soundly, you're in luck. Oprah recently released her 2021 Favorite Things List, and among the 110 items that made the cut were the popular Bose Sleepbuds II. Even better, they're marked down on Amazon right now for Black Friday.
While these may look like your average earbuds, the Sleepbuds are anything but. Instead of playing your music playlists and favorite podcasts, the wireless headphones play soothing, noise-masking sounds that help you drift off to sleep faster (and keep you asleep longer). You can choose between 50 different relaxing sounds, ranging from nature to white noise. Plus, the battery lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, so you should be able to get a full night's sleep without any interruptions.
Oprah not only loves the earbuds for their noise-masking capabilities, but because of their comfort, too. "Drown out a partner's snoring or listen to white noise at night with these earbuds," she wrote. "They are so darn comfortable — even if you sleep with your ear smushed up against the pillow."
To buy: amazon.com, $199 (originally $250)
More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers have also given the Bose Sleepbuds their seal of approval. "After a year of horrible sleep, I purchased the Bose sleep buds out of desperation," wrote one. "Since I started using them, I fall asleep quickly, stay asleep better, and when I wake up at 3:30 am for a bathroom break, I get back into bed, turn over and fall asleep quickly. The sleep buds fit in my ear well and stayed in place all night… Well worth the money."
"These Bose Sleepbuds have changed the quality of my sleep," said another. "I am an extremely light sleeper with a husband that snores. I used to move to another room to sleep, now I sleep through most noises. I love these so much! I had the first generation, and these are an improvement. They are more comfortable."
Normally, priced at $250, the earbuds are currently $51 off right now in Amazon's epic Black Friday Sale, bringing the price down to $199. We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you'll have to act fast if you want to score the Bose Sleepbuds II while they're still discounted.
