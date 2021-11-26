These Oprah-approved Sleep Earbuds 'Are So Darn Comfortable' — and on Sale for Black Friday

While these may look like your average earbuds, the Sleepbuds are anything but. Instead of playing your music playlists and favorite podcasts, the wireless headphones play soothing, noise-masking sounds that help you drift off to sleep faster (and keep you asleep longer). You can choose between 50 different relaxing sounds, ranging from nature to white noise. Plus, the battery lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge, so you should be able to get a full night's sleep without any interruptions.