These Flip-flops Are Designed to Alleviate Foot, Knee, and Lower Back Pain — and They're a Must-have for Travel

From beach vacations to pool days at home, a good pair of flip-flops is a must-have in your summer wardrobe. Finding a pair that's both comfortable and durable can be tricky, although shoppers have found a winner in one pair from Oofos. More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pair a five-star rating, and we have a feeling that you'll want to add a pair to your closet ahead of your next trip this season.

The Oofos Oolala Sandals are made from the brand's signature foam material that offers support and cushioning for all-day comfort. They've even earned a Seal of Acceptance from The American Podiatric Medical Association. The contoured footbeds are designed to reduce stress on your feet, knees, and lower back, making them a great choice if you have chronic pain in these areas or will just be on your feet all day. In addition to comfort, another perk of the material is that it is odor-resistant and machine washable, so you can easily keep the sandals in top shape, even after taking them on vacation. And since they're waterproof, they're perfect for wearing to the beach, pool, or lake. There's also plenty of traction on the outsoles, so you'll feel stable walking on slippery or uneven terrain. To top it all off, the pair is impressively lightweight (six ounces), so it'll be easy to slip in your suitcase, duffel, or even backpack for day trips.

The flip-flops are available in 21 colors at Amazon, with several different options in stock at Zappos and on the brand's website as well. You can shop neutrals like black and white, as well as bolder options like bright blue and black with metallic straps. They come in sizes 5 to 11, and the brand recommends that women size up and men size down if you're between sizes.

To buy: amazon.com, zappos.com, and oofos.com, $70

Shoppers love the Oofos Oolala Sandals, with many raving about their comfort and versatility, especially while traveling. "I just wore them through an 11-hour travel and flying day and had no pain at the end of the day (plus security check was a breeze)," one reviewer wrote. Another buyer even went as far as to say that "they are the only shoes I pack to travel!" Speaking to how great the sandals feel after wearing them for an extended period of time, one shopper wrote, "My calves and legs are pain-free with these on all day [and] night, from shopping to the beach [and] boardwalk, to the playground, and art class." They also added that the sandals are "easy to clean, too."

Shoppers with foot pain and plantar fasciitis also say the flip-flops are impressively supportive. "I have been struggling for a little over a month with terrible heel spurs and plantar fasciitis and I have not found a way to walk without wanting to cry out in absolute pain. These shoes have helped me like no other has," one buyer raved. Similarly, a shopper with both plantar fasciitis and painful metatarsals said the flip-flops "have changed my life."

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable, cushioned flip-flops that you can wear with just about anything at home and while on vacation, check out this pair from Oofos.

