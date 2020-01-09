These Waterproof Running Shoes Are a Must-have for Adventure Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

A pair of comfortable sneakers is a packing essential, no matter the destination. But if you'll be traveling in the great outdoors, running shoes that are both comfortable and weather-resistant can be a major lifesaver. After all, who wants to get caught in the rain and end up with soaked shoes when you have a whole day of exploring ahead of you?

The On Cloud Waterproof running shoes are not your average sneakers. They're perfect for rainy days and wet roads, since they're made with an outer membrane that's both wind and waterproof.

To buy: (men) zappos.com, $150; (women) zappos.com, $150

In addition to their waterproof exterior, these sneakers are also comfortable enough to wear all day. Zero-gravity foam in the outsole provides plenty of cushion, while technology inside the shoe takes the energy generated when taking a step into forward motion. Grips on the bottom of the shoes increase traction so you don't have to worry about slipping, even in treacherous conditions. Plus, the slip-on design and heel loop make the sneakers easy to take on and off.

Shoppers love the On Cloud Waterproof sneakers for their convenience, especially in inclement weather. "By far the best shoes I’ve ever purchased! Nothing beats being able to walk in the rain and snow of NYC, and get to the the gym with dry socks," one reviewer wrote.

Another shopper commented on how lightweight these shoes are. "When the box arrived I thought it was empty. These shoes are so light!"

The Cloud Waterproof shoes are the brand's daily wear option, although it you're looking for shoes specifically made for running and other rigorous activities, including hiking, there's also the Cloudventure Waterproof, Cloudflyer Waterproof, and Cloudrock Waterproof.

