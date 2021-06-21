These Highly Coveted OLED TVs Are Up to $700 Off Now for Amazon Prime Day
As a minor-league film buff, yet somehow the pickiest TV consumer I know, I've tried a lot of TVs. From 4K to OLED, I've discovered what it all means and what the best of the best is. Lately, OLED TVs - especially the new Sony BRAVIA, or Best Resolution Audio Visual Integrated Architecture - are at the very top in terms of resolution and overall user experience. And right now, some of these styles are on sale as early Amazon Prime Day Deals.
Why is OLED the current best of the best? Unlike LCD TVs, OLED models don't require a backlight. This means when parts or all of the screen is black, be it in a scene from your favorite show, while navigating Spotify, or when the TV is off, the blacks are true, dark, and almost "matte" - no more blueish glare.
This also means OLED TVs can be unprecedentedly thin, lending to the perfect screen for gallery-style models, because each pixel can be isolated and activated or deactivated individually. Because HDR (high-dynamic range) is the most important element of OLED, the brights look extra bright in contrast with the truly dark pixels, giving the best viewing experience on the market so far.
I myself can attest to the performance and difference that OLED makes, having been able to experience the Sony BRAVIA and LG Gallery models in person. So, if you've been crossing your fingers that one of these models goes on sale sometime soon, it's your lucky day. While it's recognized by professional TV reviewers as one of the more expensive television resolutions, it's also been touted as totally worth every cent.
Sony Bravia OLED TV
To buy: amazon.com, $1,198 (originally $1,900)
Sony Bravia OLED TV with Bluetooth Speaker + Subwoofer
To buy: amazon.com, $2,296 with coupon (originally $2,896)
Samsung QLED 55" TV with Built-in Alexa, 2021 Model
To buy: amazon.com, $1,198 (originally $1,300)
LG OLED 55" 4K Smart TV with Built-in Alexa, 2021 Model
To buy: amazon.com, $1,597 (originally $1,800)
LG OLED 55" Gallery Design TV + Shelf Top TV Stand Mount, 2019 Model
To buy: amazon.com, $1,597 (originally $1,697)
LG OLED 55" Gallery Evo TV, 2021 Model
To buy: amazon.com, $1,997 (originally $2,200)
LG OLED 77" Gallery TV, 2020 Model
To buy: amazon.com, $3,297 (originally $3,497)
