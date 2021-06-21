As a minor-league film buff, yet somehow the pickiest TV consumer I know, I've tried a lot of TVs. From 4K to OLED, I've discovered what it all means and what the best of the best is. Lately, OLED TVs - especially the new Sony BRAVIA, or Best Resolution Audio Visual Integrated Architecture - are at the very top in terms of resolution and overall user experience. And right now, some of these styles are on sale as early Amazon Prime Day Deals.