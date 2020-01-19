This Old Navy Puffer Vest Has Over 2,800 Rave Reviews – and It’s 75% Off Right Now

Image zoom Courtesy of Old Navy

Old Navy is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day Weekend by offering shoppers 60 percent off its entire online store. From shoes to hats and every travel staple, espeically for winter, in-between, this sale has us breaking our resolutions to save money before January's even over.

But beyond any other basic, the Frost-Free Puffer Vest has particularly caught our eye. It's also 75 percent off its original price (yep). This tried-and-true winter style is a layering staple, and at Old Navy this weekend, it's only $10.

While it comes in five colors – white, grey, pink, navy, black, and burgundy – it's the burgundy that we're talking about. The rich hue is sure to add an extra layer (as it were) of warmth to any winter look, and it's got the deepest discount of them all. Easily packable, the Frost-Free Puffer Vest is a quick and easy way to stay warm on flights and in cold-weather locations.

Not only is this puffer vest super convenient to travel with and a total winter necessity, but it's got a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Old Navy with over 2,800 positive reviews. This is the ultimate puffer vest, and this deal makes it impossible to pass up.

One reviewer raved, "I love this vest, it's super warm and comfy!" Another reviewer also commented on how warm it is: "Great value, looks good and keeps me toasty." This puffer, and the rest of the Old Navy site, won't be on sale for much longer, so shop this MLK Day for the best prices.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.