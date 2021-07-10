This Best-selling Beach Tent Is a Must-have for Summer Vacations
If you're headed to the beach or another sunny locale this summer, chances are you'll want some shade throughout the day. That's why a beach tent, one that will last you for years to come, is a must-have. A good tent is easy to set up, break down, and transport, and it will protect you and your loved ones from the sun, just like this $70 Amazon best-seller with thousands of positive reviews.
The Oileus X-large Beach Tent has earned an Amazon's Choice badge, and it's easy to see why. The tent is easy to assemble with its automated pop-up mechanism; in fact, multiple Amazon reviewers compliment just how easy it is to set up and break down, emphasizing that it takes just a few painless minutes. At just 4 pounds, the tent is also easy to transport in its accompanying carrying case with a shoulder strap.
Once assembled, the tent can fit four people comfortably. It's made with durable yet breathable polyester with a UPF 50+ rating, meaning the fabric blocks out up to 99 percent of UV rays. Both tent stakes and sand bags provide stability, even on windy days, while double-layer windows offer air circulation and ventilation to keep you cool. And as an added bonus, interior pockets keep your drinks, snacks, and other small essentials safe and sand-free.
To buy: amazon.com, $70
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this beach tent, seeing as it has over 2,200 five-star reviews. "Got this for a beach vacation so my husband could enjoy time outside without worrying about sunburn," one reviewer wrote. "Worked better than I had hoped! Really easy to put up and take down. Lightweight and easy to carry; will even fit back into the carrying bag."
Another shopper complimented how sturdy the tent feels despite how lightweight it is. "Was afraid it would fly away, but we put sand in the pockets and it worked like a charm on a windy day," they wrote.
Pick up the Oileus beach tent before your next beach weekend — it's gonna be a scorcher.
