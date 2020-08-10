This Portable Stove Weighs Less Than a Pound — and It’s Perfect for Camping 

If you've been spending the summer camping, chances are, you've come across a portable camping stove or two. Depending on where you're camping and what access you have to electricity and fuel, you have a few options, including gas, wood-burning stoves, and induction cooktops. But if you're looking for a simple, lightweight option that's easy to use and pack with the rest of your camping gear, look no further than the Ohuhu Camping Stove.
The stove is made from stainless steel, and it can be used as both a grill and a cooktop for pots and pans. To use it, all you need to do is place the stove chamber on top of the vents, fill the designated chamber with wood, and start a fire. When you're done, the stove folds down to just three inches tall and can be packed away in a mesh pouch. Coming it at just over 14 ounces, it won't add any extra bulk to your camping gear.
amazon.com, $24
Satisfied shoppers are raving about how convenient this stove is to use and store, especially while camping. "I don't think I will ever need another stove again. This little wood stove out performed the gas stoves and liquid stoves my friends brought. I was easily able to start a fire in it using dry grass and leaves, and turn it into a nice strong flame capable of boiling a pot of water in just minutes by adding thick twigs I found nearby and pinecones. This conserves wood much better than a campfire and is a much more controlled flame that feels safer and is much easier to cook on," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper was impressed with how easily they were able to cook using the stove. "On this trip, I cooked two fish, two foil pouches of vegetables, boiled countless pans of water, and all without having to pack in any fuel. It is so small that you are almost certain to find whatever wood you need in most camping locations."
